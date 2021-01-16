Josh Allen, Bills Advance to AFC Championship with Win vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills will play in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years after they beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 on Saturday in the divisional round.

The Bills, who hosted the Ravens at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, are now just two wins away from their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

The game's turning point occurred near the end of the third quarter, when Bills defensive back Taron Johnson picked off a pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown and a 16-3 Bills edge.

The Bills and Ravens ended the first half in a 3-3 tie. Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, who finished with eight catches for 106 yards, scored the game's only offensive touchdown on a three-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen with 9:29 left in the third quarter:

Jackson left the game at the end of the third quarter and did not return upon entering concussion protocol.

The 2019 NFL MVP recovered a botched shotgun snap and tossed an incomplete pass in the face of pressure from Bills defensive players Trent Murphy and Tremaine Edmunds.

Jackson hit his head in the end zone and stayed down before walking into the locker room on his own power.

The Ravens' season has ended in the divisional round for the second straight year. They finished 11-5 in the regular season before beating the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the wild-card round.

Notable Performances

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 14-of-24, 162 passing yards, 1 INT; 9 carries, 34 rushing yards

Ravens WR Marquise Brown: 4 catches, 87 receiving yards

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: 4 catches, 28 receiving yards

Bills QB Josh Allen: 23-of-37, 206 passing yards, 1 TD

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 8 catches, 106 receiving yards, 1 TD

Bills WR John Brown: 8 catches, 62 receiving yards

What's Next?

The Bills will either travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs or host the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Kansas City will host Cleveland in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

