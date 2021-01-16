    Josh Allen, Bills Advance to AFC Championship with Win vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 17, 2021

    Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, left, runs away from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after intercepting his pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills will play in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years after they beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 on Saturday in the divisional round.

    The Bills, who hosted the Ravens at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, are now just two wins away from their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

    The game's turning point occurred near the end of the third quarter, when Bills defensive back Taron Johnson picked off a pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown and a 16-3 Bills edge.

    The Bills and Ravens ended the first half in a 3-3 tie. Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, who finished with eight catches for 106 yards, scored the game's only offensive touchdown on a three-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen with 9:29 left in the third quarter:

    Jackson left the game at the end of the third quarter and did not return upon entering concussion protocol.

    The 2019 NFL MVP recovered a botched shotgun snap and tossed an incomplete pass in the face of pressure from Bills defensive players Trent Murphy and Tremaine Edmunds.

    Jackson hit his head in the end zone and stayed down before walking into the locker room on his own power.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Ravens' season has ended in the divisional round for the second straight year. They finished 11-5 in the regular season before beating the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the wild-card round.

                       

    Notable Performances

    Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 14-of-24, 162 passing yards, 1 INT; 9 carries, 34 rushing yards

    Ravens WR Marquise Brown: 4 catches, 87 receiving yards

    Ravens TE Mark Andrews: 4 catches, 28 receiving yards

    Bills QB Josh Allen: 23-of-37, 206 passing yards, 1 TD

    Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 8 catches, 106 receiving yards, 1 TD

    Bills WR John Brown: 8 catches, 62 receiving yards

         

    What's Next?

    The Bills will either travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs or host the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

    Kansas City will host Cleveland in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills

      Ravens QB (concussion) will not return to tonight's Divisional Round matchup

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar Jackson Is Out vs. Bills

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Key to Packers' Unstoppable Play 🔑

      @GDavenport breaks down the factor that makes the Packers so dominant 📝

      Key to Packers' Unstoppable Play 🔑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Key to Packers' Unstoppable Play 🔑

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Torched Rams Defense

      Packers QB puts up 296 yds, three total TDs in 32-18 win at Lambeau to advance to NFC Championship Game

      Rodgers Torched Rams Defense
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Torched Rams Defense

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Jamal Adams Trolls Rams 🙃

      Seahawks DB got revenge after Rams' playoff loss today: 'See y’all in Cabo! ... bring your own damn cigars too'

      Jamal Adams Trolls Rams 🙃
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jamal Adams Trolls Rams 🙃

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report