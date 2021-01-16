Impact Hard to Kill 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

4 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Eric Young’s crusade for change in the business began with the introduction of Joe Doering and continued with the indoctrination of Deaner. Saturday, the newly dubbed Violent By Design partnered to battle Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Cousin Jake under Old School Rules.

Betrayed by his cousin, Jake came face-to-face with Deaner. After being slapped once more by his family, Jake teed off on the brainwashed baddie. The action broke down from there, the six competitors pairing off.

The dominant and defiant Doering stood tall in the ring, daring the three babyfaces to bring the fight, despite all of them being armed with steel chairs. They teed off on him, trying to eliminate him from the equation. The former All Japan Pro Wrestling star withstood the onslaught and obliterated them.

The heels drove Jake into a chair but the big man recovered and soared through the ropes and onto Doering and Young, stopping them from removing the protecting covering from the floor. Rhino unloaded on Doering with a kendo stick but the big man stopped him, flattened him with chokeslam and broke the weapon over his own knee.

Thumbtacks were introduced into the fray and Young quickly experienced the agony of the piercing weapons in his back. Still, the former world champion recovered long enough to rock Jake with the hockey mask and score the pinfall victory.

Result

Violent By Design defeated Dreamer, Rhino and Jake

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a physical battle that featured the appropriate amount of violence without overshadowing the Barbed Wire Massacre match later in the night.

Furthermore, it put over the VBD faction. Say what you will about Dreamer and Rhino but they still have a considerable amount of credibility from their years in hardcore wrestling. Beating them in this sort of match provides rub for the opposition, though the finish left a lot to be desired.

Why leave Jake to take the pin when he is the one wrestler in this match that could have benefited from being spared the loss? Could Dreamer or Rhino not eat that fall? They would have remained over while Jake suddenly loses any momentum he had from being involved in this feud.

Doering looked especially badass, though. He was unstoppable here and the spot where he shook off the chair shots and laid out all three opponents was fantastic. Furthermore, it earned the match the ‘+.’