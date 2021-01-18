Ranking the NFL's Head Coach Openings Entering 2021 Offseason

1 of 7

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Thanks largely to the efforts of former head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans have one of the least attractive openings in professional sports. They boast a roster that went 4-12 this season, they don't have first- or second-round selections in the coming draft, and they are projected to be more than $20 million over the salary cap.

Turning this franchise around is going to take time, and it may require tearing down the roster further first. That's not an ideal position for a new head coach.

If we were still in the middle of the regular season, the presence of Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson might be a selling point. He's a true franchise signal-caller, and those are few and far between. However, there's no guarantee an incoming head coach is going to inherit the 25-year-old gunslinger.

Watson is reportedly unhappy with the state of the organization and may try to force a trade in the coming days.

"He just wants out," a source close to him said, per Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas of SI.com, and his dissatisfaction with the franchise may be growing.

"I was on 2 then I took it to 10," he tweeted.

If Watson isn't going to be part of the equation, then there's little reason to want this job—other than, you know, the chance to be an NFL head coach. If the Texans can smooth things over with their quarterback, then it's a different story.

Right now, though, this is the least attractive job in the NFL.