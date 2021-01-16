NFL Playoffs 2021: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Saturday Divisional Games

0 of 2

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The odds for Saturday's NFL divisional round games suggest they will be the two lowest-scoring contests of the four-game weekend.

However, each of the four offenses can put up high totals and turn in robust fantasy football scores.

The top fantasy picks could be the most reliable players from the regular season and the wild-card round, starting with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs should have a high roster percentage in daily fantasy contests, but he may be well worth the start against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Green Bay Packers face a tougher home matchup than the other home side, but there are a few players who can chip in high totals to boost Aaron Rodgers' fantasy value.

Green Bay is listed as a heavier favorite than Buffalo at 6.5 points, but its contest with the Los Angeles Rams has an over/under set four points lower than the AFC clash at Bills Stadium. The full list of odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.