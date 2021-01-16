NFL Playoffs 2021: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Saturday Divisional Games

NFL Playoffs 2021: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Saturday Divisional GamesJanuary 16, 2021
The odds for Saturday's NFL divisional round games suggest they will be the two lowest-scoring contests of the four-game weekend.
However, each of the four offenses can put up high totals and turn in robust fantasy football scores.
The top fantasy picks could be the most reliable players from the regular season and the wild-card round, starting with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs should have a high roster percentage in daily fantasy contests, but he may be well worth the start against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Green Bay Packers face a tougher home matchup than the other home side, but there are a few players who can chip in high totals to boost Aaron Rodgers' fantasy value.
Green Bay is listed as a heavier favorite than Buffalo at 6.5 points, but its contest with the Los Angeles Rams has an over/under set four points lower than the AFC clash at Bills Stadium. The full list of odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo
Diggs is the preferred DFS wide receiver option over Davante Adams because of the matchup he faces.
The Buffalo wideout still has to face Marcus Peters, but Adams' head-to-head showdown with Jalen Ramsey could be much more difficult.
Peters allowed 64.7 percent of the passes thrown at him to be caught and conceded 11.4 yards per completion. Ramsey let up 9.8 yards per completion and a 50.7 percent success rate.
Diggs has not been the touchdown machine that Adams has been in Green Bay, but he needs to be trusted more because he can take advantage of his showdown with Peters.
In the wild-card round, Diggs caught six of his nine passes for 128 yards and a score. He has over 100 receiving yards in four of his last five contests.
Since Week 13, Diggs has one more 10-catch performance than Adams, and he eclipsed the 120-yard barrier on two more occasions.
If you believe Adams will get the best of Ramsey, you can start the Green Bay wide out alongside Diggs and go with low-salary players at other positions.
But if you need to make a decision between the two standout wide receivers, Diggs should be the go-to option.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
Even if Adams' production is limited by Ramsey, Rodgers could come through with massive numbers against the rest of the Los Angeles secondary.
Rodgers had a scoring throw in all but one of his regular-season matchups. He had zero touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in a Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Green Bay quarterback has 14 multi-touchdown performances and threw for over 250 yards on 10 occasions.
Rodgers has a few ways to hurt the Rams defense without Adams. He could dump the ball off to Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams out of the backfield, go deep to Marquez Valdes-Scantling or hit Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard across the middle.
Green Bay had six players record at least 30 receptions and 11 players caught a touchdown pass from their star quarterback.
Additionally, Rodgers fared well in his previous four postseason openers. He is 4-0 with 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions during that run.
Rodgers' recent playoff history and his connection with everyone inside his offense make him one of the most trustworthy fantasy options across all four rosters.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference
