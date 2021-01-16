Ravens vs. Bills: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills possess some of the best daily fantasy football options of the divisional round.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen may be involved in a high-scoring shootout, and if that occurs, J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown and Stefon Diggs should have high usage rates. All of those players will be popular DFS picks because of how often they touch the ball, but the true difference-makers in DFS contests will be the sleeper picks.

Both teams have wide receivers beneath Brown and Diggs on the depth chart who can haul in a few passes and be targeted in red-zone situations. Miles Boykin and Isaiah McKenzie should also be low-salary options in most DFS contests, which opens the possibility to combine them with a few top-tier players in the AFC divisional-round contest.

DFS Lineup Picks

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

Allen should be the preferred DFS play at quarterback for Saturday night's game because of his superior aerial numbers.

The Buffalo quarterback threw for 1,787 more yards than Jackson, and he is capable of making a similar impact on the ground.

In the wild-card round, Allen threw for 324 yards and ran for 54 more on 11 carries. He could make a larger impact on the ground against Baltimore with Zack Moss out injured.

Baltimore's defense has played well of late, but Allen leads a much more dynamic offense than any of the Ravens' previous four opponents. John Harbaugh's team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals to finish the regular season, and the Tennessee Titans have fewer impressive options in the passing game than Buffalo.

The easiest strategy to suggest with Allen is to pair him with Diggs, but that may be used by a majority of DFS players.

If you can stack Allen with Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis or Dawson Knox, it could reap more benefits than a simple pairing with Diggs. Six Bills players caught multiple passes in the wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore

No one has turned around his season in the past month quite like Brown.

Brown's second 100-yard game of the season occurred in the Wild Card Round, when he brought in seven catches on nine targets.

During Baltimore's six-game winning streak, Brown averaged seven targets, 4.1 receptions and 60.3 yards. He also has five touchdown catches in that span.

If you think the Ravens will put up large totals and win, Brown could be used in a lineup stack alongside Jackson and Dobbins. But even if you choose Allen over Jackson, Brown should be included in your lineup because he has been thrown to at a high rate.

Sleeper Picks

Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore

Trying to decipher who will receive targets alongside Brown and Mark Andrews is one of the most difficult tasks for DFS players.

Miles Boykin was one of Jackson's preferred targets toward the end of the regular season, but he did not catch a ball in the Wild Card Round. In fact, fullback Patrick Ricard was third on the Ravens in targets and catches against the Titans. Willie Snead IV caught both of the balls thrown to him.

If Saturday's game is a high-scoring affair, Jackson will need a second dynamic receiving option to call on to counter Allen's combination with Diggs, Beasley and Davis.

While Snead and Dez Bryant are nice veteran options to rely on, Boykin is younger and faster, which could lead to a few down-field play-calls with him in mind.

Boykin showed spurts of his potential inside the Baltimore offense with a touchdown in every other game from Weeks 13-17.

The second-year wideout only had one catch per game during the five-game winning run to end the regular season, but he could turn in a low-volume success story if he breaks loose for a 20-30-yard reception.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo

McKenzie is the best true sleeper in the Bills offense.

Like Boykin, McKenzie is low-volume, big-play supporting piece to the primary targets in his offense.

McKenzie's target rate increased a bit during the closing stretch of the regular season, and he finished with six catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17.

In Week 16, McKenzie caught all four of his targets for 26 yards. That is a better performance to base his potential totals off since the Bills rested their starters in the second half of Week 17.

McKenzie could be a X-factor in the red zone since his speed could be used on rushing plays or pop passes inside the 5-yard line. Those qualities make him the ultimate boom-or-bust candidate inside Buffalo's offense.

In past weeks, you could make the case that Davis is the top sleeper in the Buffalo offense, but he is on the DFS radar more after his four-catch, 85-yard wild-card outing.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

