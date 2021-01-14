Eagles Rumors: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Requested for HC Interview

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Philly's head coaching job became available this week when the Eagles parted ways with Doug Pederson after he spent five years at the helm and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2017.

Moore, 32, has spent the past two seasons as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator after playing for the team from 2015-17 and serving as their quarterbacks coach in 2018.

While Moore had been a candidate to become the new head coach at Boise State, his alma mater, he removed himself from consideration and signed a multiyear contract extension with the Cowboys in January instead.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2019, but Moore's offense wasn't a problem, as Dallas ranked first in total offense and second in scoring.

With rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb joining quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, expectations were huge entering the 2020 season.

Prescott was on a historic pace in terms of passing yardage, but he was lost for the season in Dallas' fifth game, and the offense went downhill for a while.

However, they surged late in the season, averaging 36 points per game and going 3-0 from Weeks 14-16.

Dallas finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs, but it entered the offseason on a relatively positive note, and there is hope for greater success in 2021 provided a healthy Prescott returns.

While Moore is building something in Dallas, it would likely be difficult for him to turn down an NFL head coaching offer even though he declined the chance to become a head coach in the college ranks.

The Eagles have no shortage of issues after going 4-11-1, but perhaps Moore could get quarterback Carson Wentz back on track after a disastrous season. Or, Moore could further cultivate the skill set of 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts, who played well down the stretch after replacing Wentz.

Moore is a candidate for the Eagles' job, but he will have some stiff competition based on the other coaches who are in the running as well.

Philly has reportedly requested interviews with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who are regarded as three of the hottest coaching candidates in the league.