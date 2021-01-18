2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects Entering Championship Week

2 of 4

John Bazemore/Associated Press

It has felt like a foregone conclusion since before the 2020 college football season even started that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence would go No. 1 in this draft.

The Tigers star won a national championship during his collegiate career, has enough athleticism to evade pass-rushers in the pocket and pick up yards when he scrambles, and he can make every throw with a strong and accurate arm.

The bigger question is which quarterback goes after him, especially with teams such as the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and perhaps San Francisco 49ers in the market for a signal-caller of the future this offseason.

Enter Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and maybe even Alabama's Mac Jones after a dominant run to the national championship.

The thinking here is it will come down to Fields and Wilson, with some fair assumptions that the overwhelming talent around Jones elevated his numbers and at least an element of concern about the competition Lance faced while in college.

Frankly, teams cannot go wrong with either one.

Both Fields and Wilson can make plays with their legs either as a primary runner or when the pocket breaks down. They can fit throws through tight windows and hit on deep balls with impressive touch.

Fields' incredible performance in the College Football Playoff when he threw for six touchdowns in a win over Clemson against a defense far more talented than any Wilson faced will give him the slight advantage, but don't be surprised if they are both impact starters for years to come.