MLB Rumors: Marcus Semien Interests Red Sox, Phillies, More in Free Agency

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Free-agent shortstop Marcus Semien is reportedly drawing interest from a number of teams this offseason.

On Wednesday, Jim Bowden of CBS Sports reported the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics have all expressed interest to some degree. Semien played for the Chicago White Sox in 2013 and 2014 and then played for Oakland during the last six seasons.

The shortened 2020 campaign was a disappointing one for the 30-year-old, as he slashed .223/.305/.374 with seven home runs, 23 RBI and four steals.

However, he helped make up for it by slashing .407/.484/.667 with two home runs and four RBI in seven postseason games for Oakland. Bowden even suggested the strong showing in the playoffs will help Semien's case as he looks for his next team.

His 2019 performance should as well, especially considering that was the last full campaign in the league thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Semien slashed .285/.369/.522 with 33 home runs, 92 RBI and 10 stolen bases in a career season that was something of an outlier. The 2016 season is the only other time in his career he finished with more than 15 home runs or 70 RBI, although he brings solid speed to the basepaths and is typically an excellent fielder.

He was responsible for 12 defensive runs saved in 2019 and 14 saved in 2018 at shortstop, per FanGraphs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That is much better than the minus-five number he put up in 2020, further underscoring how disappointing of a year it was for the shortstop.

Still, the fact last year was one of disruption and uncertainty as the league dealt with playing during a pandemic will surely factor into teams' decision-making processes this offseason. Semien was impressive in 2019 and has already generated interest from multiple potential suitors in a testament to his overall skill set.