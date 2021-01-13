Trinity Rodman, Daughter of Dennis, Picked No. 2 Overall in 2021 NWSL Draft

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

There's another Rodman in the world of professional sports.

Trinity Rodman, whose father is five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, was taken with the second overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft by the Washington Spirit on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was a member of the women's soccer program at Washington State, though she never played a game for the Cougars because their fall season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obviously this has been my dream forever," Rodman said on the league's live stream. "I think right now, with COVID and everything, honestly a lot of people can say its not the right time [to turn pro], but right now I think it’s a perfect time to get in there and learn and become a better player."



Rodman represented the United States on a number of youth national teams. Her most recent appearance came last March when she helped the U.S. under-20 squad to the 2020 CONCACAF women's championship by scoring eight goals and adding six assists.

With the Spirit, she will link up with Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnett, who were members of the 2019 Women's World Cup champion national team.

She is the second teenager to be drafted into the NWSL after 19-year-old Sophia Smith was selected by the Portland Thorns with the first pick last year.

Racing Louisville drafted North Carolina defender/midfielder Emily Fox with the No. 1 pick.