Report: Arthur Smith Completes 2nd Falcons HC Interview; Finalist for Jets Job

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was busy Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Smith interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for the second time about their head-coaching vacancy before flying to New York to dine with Jets personnel who are seeking a replacement for former head coach Adam Gase.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Smith is considered "the front-runner" for the Falcons gig, though Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is "still in the mix."

Smith is in high demand across the league. Rapoport said he is set to meet with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions to round out this week.

According to Benjamin Raven of MLive.com, all seven NFL teams with an opening at head coach have asked to interview Smith, whose Titans fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs last weekend.

He took over the offense in 2019 but has been with the franchise since 2011, when he served as the defensive quality control coach. He also held offensive line and tight end coaching positions.

In both seasons at the head of the Titans offense, Smith has helped the team to a pair of postseason appearances. Last year, it went as far as the AFC championship. The 38-year-old has mentored a group that includes two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry and Comeback Player of the Year quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

"He works hard," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier this season. "He's prepared. He communicates well with the players, and him and I have a very good relationship to talk about what we want and the vision that we want for our offense and how it can relate to our football team."