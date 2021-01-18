8 Blockbuster Trade Ideas to Shift MLB's Balance of Power in 2021

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The start of spring training is (hopefully) inching ever closer, but actual action on Major League Baseball's 2020-21 offseason market continues to be sporadic.

So, it can't hurt to try to will some blockbuster trades into existence.

We have ideas for eight trades that we mostly just want to see, yet which are also somewhere within the realm of possibility. All involve potentially available stars going to contenders that have the means and possibly the motivation to acquire them for a significant competitive advantage.

Let's get to it.