WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Discusses Effects on His Health from COVID-19

Casey Rodgers/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said he is still getting fatigued "very easily" after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Many of you have been asking how I'm feeling after my positive COVID test. All in all, not too bad—but I get fatigued very easily, and my head still feels a little cloudy. PLEASE take this pandemic seriously—the daily death count is staggeringly high..and climbing #MaskUp," Foley wrote on Twitter.

Foley revealed a positive COVID diagnosis Jan. 1. He said he tested positive for the virus after participating in a virtual signing event Dec. 12, where he had two people in a room with him who were both wearing masks.

He added: "I did take my mask off so I could do a better job on the virtual signing. And one of the gentlemen ended up having symptoms later that night and reported to me that he had tested positive."

Foley later added: "My symptoms were not too serious—body aches and headache for a few days, followed by loss of my sense of smell, and just within the last few days, my hearing has been affected."

The hardcore legend isolated in a hotel room for 19 days after learning of his exposure. He acknowledged he could have been "more careful" at times and said he plans on being more diligent in his behavior moving forward.