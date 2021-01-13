2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Market Rumors and Predictions for Top Names

1 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

K.J. Wright has been with the Seahawks since 2011, with Seattle selecting the former Mississippi State linebacker in the fourth round of that draft.

But there is a chance Wright will be on a different roster next season.

The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the most valuable linebackers in football Wright had 132 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions in 2019, and followed that performance by becoming the only player with 10 or more tackles for a loss (11) and pass deflections (10) in 2020.

It is that kind of production as a coverage guy and run-stuffing 'backer that could make Wright a valuable asset in free agency, with Josina Anderson reporting Wright wants a deal "commensurate with his production."

The Seahawks could certainly look to re-sign Wright. But Seattle has just over $6 million in projected cap space, per Spotrac, and might struggle to put together the funds necessary to bring Wright back into the fold.

What about the Dallas Cowboys? As he has demonstrated throughout the year, Wright can play every linebacker spot and even line up on the line of scrimmage. The Cowboys, meanwhile, need all the defensive assets they can get after ranking 28th in defensive scoring.

Plus, Dallas hired Dan Quinn to be its new defensive coordinator, and Quinn was DC for the Seahawks prior to taking over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Wright knows the scheme and would be a vocal leader for a Cowboys defensive unit desperately needing a steadying force. Dallas has just over $18 million in projected cap and can certainly find a way to fit Wright into its offseason plans.

Prediction: Wright signs with the Cowboys