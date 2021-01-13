2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Market Rumors and Predictions for Top NamesJanuary 13, 2021
2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Market Rumors and Predictions for Top Names
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend. But for the majority of teams, the offseason has already begun.
A pair of eliminated playoff teams face consequential decisions this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer but also have a top defensive player headed for free agency in linebacker K.J. Wright.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are expected to retain head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, but defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano is retiring. The quarterback position is still a big question mark. Plus, star wide receiver Allen Robinson II is a free agent.
The New England Patriots are another team with a decision to make under center. Only, this time around, the decision relates to Cam Newton, rather than Tom Brady.
Here are some early free-agency rumors and predictions for Wright, Newton and Robinson.
K.J. Wright
K.J. Wright has been with the Seahawks since 2011, with Seattle selecting the former Mississippi State linebacker in the fourth round of that draft.
But there is a chance Wright will be on a different roster next season.
The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the most valuable linebackers in football Wright had 132 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions in 2019, and followed that performance by becoming the only player with 10 or more tackles for a loss (11) and pass deflections (10) in 2020.
It is that kind of production as a coverage guy and run-stuffing 'backer that could make Wright a valuable asset in free agency, with Josina Anderson reporting Wright wants a deal "commensurate with his production."
The Seahawks could certainly look to re-sign Wright. But Seattle has just over $6 million in projected cap space, per Spotrac, and might struggle to put together the funds necessary to bring Wright back into the fold.
What about the Dallas Cowboys? As he has demonstrated throughout the year, Wright can play every linebacker spot and even line up on the line of scrimmage. The Cowboys, meanwhile, need all the defensive assets they can get after ranking 28th in defensive scoring.
Plus, Dallas hired Dan Quinn to be its new defensive coordinator, and Quinn was DC for the Seahawks prior to taking over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
Wright knows the scheme and would be a vocal leader for a Cowboys defensive unit desperately needing a steadying force. Dallas has just over $18 million in projected cap and can certainly find a way to fit Wright into its offseason plans.
Prediction: Wright signs with the Cowboys
Cam Newton
It remains to be seen whether the New England Patriots will bring back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for the 2021 season.
A source told Josina Anderson the Pats are a "long way" from making a decision on Newton's future, which hardly sounds like a wringing endorsement. It was a challenging campaign for the former Auburn star.
Newton looked like a man reborn in the first two games of the 2020 season. The former league MVP rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two scores as the Patriots asserted their will in a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. Newton then threw for close to 400 yards and rushed for two more scores in a narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. But the rest of the season was a slog.
The 31-year-old completed just under 66 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards while averaging 7.2 yards per pass attempt. Newton also rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those are respectable numbers, on the surface.
However, Newton threw just eight touchdown passes, against 10 interceptions. His 52.78 completion percentage inside the 20-yard line was among the worst in the league. Moreover, Newton's 47.4 total QBR mark was the second-lowest of his career, not including a 2019 season in which Newton played just two games.
Still, head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were supportive of Newton, even when he struggled.
New England could look to acquire Deshaun Watson should he become available, or possibly gamble on a veteran like Matthew Stafford at the right trade price. Maybe the Pats would consider signing Mitchell Trubisky.
But it seems more likely the Pats do what they can to re-sign Newton and surround him with support in the trenches and at the skill positions.
Prediction: Newton re-signs with the Patriots
Allen Robinson II
The Chicago Bears might have blown their opportunity to make wide receiver Allen Robinson II a part of their future.
The Bears have been engaged in extension talks with Robinson throughout the year. But Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reported those talks have continued to stall in recent months, and Robinson has only grown more frustrated by the lack of progress.
"Right now, everything is pretty much on the table," Robinson said Monday, per Wiederer.
An extension seems unlikely, with Robinson saying "we had 365 days" to get a deal done. Chicago could use the transition or franchise tags on Robinson, but that could lead to an ugly situation. Regardless, the Bears have their hands full.
Robinson has been one of the best receivers in football in the last two years. He finished the 2020 campaign with 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, one year after hauling in 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 27-year-old has been a Pro Bowl-type receiver despite having less than ideal quarterback situations in Jacksonville and now Chicago. He is likely to command a substantial contract in free agency. But where will he land?
The Indianapolis Colts have close to $69 million in projected salary-cap space, and veteran T.Y. Hilton will be a free agent. Indy discovered a potential future star in 2020 second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr., and Zach Pascal is still fairly reliable. But the lack of a bona fide stud out wide paired with Parris Campbell's injury issues might lead to general manager Chris Ballard making an aggressive offer for Robinson.
Prediction: Robinson signs with the Colts
All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference and all salary cap information via Spotrac, unless otherwise noted.