2020-21 NFL MVP: Predictions, Odds for Award's Top Candidates

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The attention of NFL fans is rightfully focused on the playoffs, which are heating up this weekend with some must-watch divisional-round matchups.

But the regular season won't soon be forgotten, and that's especially true for the 50 sportswriters who, at the end of the regular season, cast their votes for the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.

It's no surprise that the award's front-runners, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, are still leading their teams through the postseason. But it's the body of work they put together over the 17 weeks of the challenging and often bizarre 2020 season that will decide whether they deserve the league's top honor.

There are some other skill positions represented among the MVP betting favorites; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is currently fourth, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook round out the top contenders.

But if there's one thing you can count on for this year's MVP award, it's that a quarterback will be the recipient.

Let's take a closer look at three quarterbacks who are hoping to be crowned NFL MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 6.