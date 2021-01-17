2021 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

1 of 4

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

There was plenty of movement during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but the first pick to change hands was the No. 13 overall selection. And that deal saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move up only one spot.

The top of the 2021 draft could prove to be a little busier.

The Houston Texans already sent their first-rounder to the Miami Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade in August.

The volume of teams that could feasibly be targeting a quarterback may increase the activity at the top of the board. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys could all have a QB on their list of priority positions this offseason.

The Jets in particular could cash out in a big way. They already have Sam Darnold, and giving him at least one more season makes sense since he's still only 23.

Were New York to make the No. 2 pick available, it may have a lot of takers because the wide consensus around Trevor Lawrence as the best quarterback available puts a premium on the guys right behind him.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected BYU's Zach Wilson to land with the Jets but acknowledged they have a lot of options. Of Wilson, Brugler noted his "accuracy and off-platform playmaking skills are why several around the league think he is the favorite at No. 2."

Ohio State's Justin Fields is bound to be in the mix, too, despite a forgettable showing in the CFP title game.