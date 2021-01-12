UFC HOFer Pat Miletich Says He Lost Broadcasting Job for Being at Capitol Breach

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich said he lost his job as a Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) color commentator for being at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

On that day, supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election. Five people died as a result.

"I want you guys to know that the people I walked with at the Capitol, none of them that I know of were involved in any of the violence," Miletich said in an Instagram video.

Miletich said in the video that the LFA told him they were under pressure after his appearance at the Capitol and needed to "distance themselves." Miletich said he understood the organization's position.

The LFA said the following in a statement:

"First and foremost, the LFA supports the participation of the constitutional right to peaceful protest. During preparations for the 2021 debut broadcast, it was brought to the LFA's attention that photos of questionable nature surfaced on various social media outlets involving fight analyst Pat Miletich. While the LFA continues to investigate the situation, the decision was made to remove Mr. Miletich from broadcast duties for this Friday's LFA 97 event."

Per Raimondi, Miletich had shared photos from the Capitol to his Facebook page, "including one where he is smiling while posing next to a man wearing a patch with the initials 'RWDS,' which stands for 'right wing death squad.'"

Miletich, 52, finished his professional fighting career 29-7-2. He was the UFC's first welterweight champion, a title he defended four times.