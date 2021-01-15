Kyrie Irving Fined $50K, Will Forfeit Nearly $817K for Health Policy Violations

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for attending what is believed to be a family birthday party in January without a mask.

Ian Begley of SNY provided the NBA's full statement:

Irving will also forfeit over $800,000 in salary, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:

The 28-year-old has been away from the Nets for five games for undisclosed personal reasons. He was seen on video posted on social media at the party during the absence.

He'll be eligible and expected to return Saturday against the Orlando Magic after completing a five-day quarantine if he continues to test negative for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per ESPN's Malika Andrews and Wojnarowski: "In the videos—which began being widely shared Monday night—a smiling Irving is dancing with his sister Asia on a confetti-covered floor and clapping as she blows out candles."

The NBA's COVID-19 protocols have banned players from going to bars, lounges, clubs or gatherings with 15 or more people.

"We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Tuesday. "We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols."

Superstar guard James Harden was also fined $50,000 when a video surfaced in which he was supposedly attending a Christmas party at a Houston club without wearing a mask. He had to quarantine for four days and return a number of negative coronavirus tests, though he was not suspended and did not miss any game time.

The Houston Rockets traded Harden to the Nets on Thursday.

Irving has appeared in seven games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.