Alex Rodriguez Accused of Racketeering, Embezzlement by Ex-Brother-in-Law

Alex Rodriguez Accused of Racketeering, Embezzlement by Ex-Brother-in-LawJanuary 12, 2021
Andy Kropa/Associated Press
Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been accused of racketeering and embezzlement in a lawsuit filed by his former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, according to the New York Post's Joe Tacopino.
Katherine Eskovitz, an attorney for Scurtis, wrote in the suit Rodriguez "and his co-conspirators engaged in a pattern of racketeering and embezzlement" as part of a real-estate deal in Florida which Scurtis says he was pushed out of.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: MLB Planning for Fans in 2021
League sent memo to teams saying fans should social distance with masks, but vaccination will not be required