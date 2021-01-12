    Alex Rodriguez Accused of Racketeering, Embezzlement by Ex-Brother-in-Law

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Alex Rodriguez attends the FOX 2019 Upfront party at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday, May 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
    Andy Kropa/Associated Press

    Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been accused of racketeering and embezzlement in a lawsuit filed by his former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, according to the New York Post's Joe Tacopino

    Katherine Eskovitz, an attorney for Scurtis, wrote in the suit Rodriguez "and his co-conspirators engaged in a pattern of racketeering and embezzlement" as part of a real-estate deal in Florida which Scurtis says he was pushed out of.

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

