Alex Rodriguez Accused of Racketeering, Embezzlement by Ex-Brother-in-Law

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been accused of racketeering and embezzlement in a lawsuit filed by his former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, according to the New York Post's Joe Tacopino.

Katherine Eskovitz, an attorney for Scurtis, wrote in the suit Rodriguez "and his co-conspirators engaged in a pattern of racketeering and embezzlement" as part of a real-estate deal in Florida which Scurtis says he was pushed out of.

