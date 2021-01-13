Fresh Analysis and Predictions on Latest MLB Free-Agency and Trade Rumors

3 of 10

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Whereas Kris Bryant's trade value appears to be lacking, Willson Contreras' is unlikely to get any higher.

A number of teams appear have a hole to fill at the catcher position, including contenders like the Houston Astros and possibly the Blue Jays. The Los Angeles Angels are also in the market for a backstop, and they have their eyes on Contreras.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Halos have interest in trading for the two-time All-Star, citing Contreras' past relationship with Angels manager Joe Maddon as a potential driver for a deal.

The deal would make sense for Los Angeles. Rosenthal noted Max Stassi is still recovering from hip surgery and has limited big league experience as a starter. Contreras, on the other hand, has an .814 career OPS and is under club control through 2022. He has also significantly improved as a pitch framer, ranking 11th in that category in 2020.

Whether the Angels have what the Cubs desire is another question. Los Angeles is unlikely to part with top prospect Brandon Marsh, given some of the prospect-hugging going on this offseason. Perhaps someone like Jordyn Adams or Jeremiah Jackson could be had, but Chicago wouldn't be filling its biggest need.

The Cubs have a shortage of impact pitching prospects. Rather than prying a top arm from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Yu Darvish, Chicago settled for four high-risk, high-reward position prospects. The Cubs cannot afford to plot the same course if they deal Contreras.

Chicago's rotation is already a big question mark. Kyle Hendricks replaces Darvish as the ace, but after him? Zach Davies will be a free agent in 2022. Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay are in the mix, but both are mostly unproven, and Mills has the look of a journeyman soft-tosser. There is little depth outside of those guys.

Meanwhile, prospects like Kohl Franklin and Ryan Jensen are years away from the bigs. Left-hander Brailyn Marquez could be up sooner but should also see more time in the minors. The Cubs need arm talent to add depth and stabilize the future of their rotation.

The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, do have young pitching assets who could entice Chicago. Miami is interested in Contreras, but as Jon Heyman reported, money could be an issue.

The other element to all this is that trading Contreras would make the Cubs far less competitive in 2021, especially considering they also traded away catcher Victor Caratini in the Darvish deal.

Chicago should not settle when it comes to Contreras' value. While there might be more of an onus to move Kris Bryant because of his projected salary, that does not apply to Contreras. The Cubs can always try to move him at the deadline if they are struggling to contend.

Prediction: Cubs retain Contreras