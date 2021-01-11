Nationals to Open 1st Sportsbook at MLB Stadium; Fans Able to Bet from Seat

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are opening a sportsbook at Nationals Park for the 2021 season.

The team announced Monday a multiyear deal with BetMGM that includes the addition of a sportsbook at their home stadium, as well as a mobile app for fans to place bets while inside the stadium.

According to the Washington Post's Scott Allen, BetMGM will have betting windows and kiosks to place wagers at the stadium. Per the team's release, the sportsbook won't be accessible to fans inside the ballpark. Those in attendance and around Nationals Park will have the option of betting through BetMGM's app.

The partnership also includes branding opportunities for BetMGM in the stadium and on social media.

This will be the first such sportsbook at an MLB stadium, though Allen noted Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. already houses one for William Hill.

MLB struck a deal with MGM Resorts International in November 2018, breaking down the wall between the sport and legalized sports gambling. The Detroit Tigers were the first team to capitalize on the development last July after agreeing to a deal with PointsBet.