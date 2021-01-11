    Nationals to Open 1st Sportsbook at MLB Stadium; Fans Able to Bet from Seat

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    The Washington Nationals and the New York Mets compete during a baseball game at Nationals Park, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Washington Nationals are opening a sportsbook at Nationals Park for the 2021 season. 

    The team announced Monday a multiyear deal with BetMGM that includes the addition of a sportsbook at their home stadium, as well as a mobile app for fans to place bets while inside the stadium.

    According to the Washington Post's Scott Allen, BetMGM will have betting windows and kiosks to place wagers at the stadium. Per the team's release, the sportsbook won't be accessible to fans inside the ballpark. Those in attendance and around Nationals Park will have the option of betting through BetMGM's app.

    The partnership also includes branding opportunities for BetMGM in the stadium and on social media.

    This will be the first such sportsbook at an MLB stadium, though Allen noted Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. already houses one for William Hill.

    MLB struck a deal with MGM Resorts International in November 2018, breaking down the wall between the sport and legalized sports gambling. The Detroit Tigers were the first team to capitalize on the development last July after agreeing to a deal with PointsBet.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Manfred: MLB Teams Should Plan On-Time Start

      Manfred: MLB Teams Should Plan On-Time Start
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Manfred: MLB Teams Should Plan On-Time Start

      USA TODAY
      via USA TODAY

      Lindor Trade Shows Mets Intend to Be Perennial Powerhouse

      Lindor Trade Shows Mets Intend to Be Perennial Powerhouse
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Lindor Trade Shows Mets Intend to Be Perennial Powerhouse

      Tom Verducci
      via Sports Illustrated

      Report: Blue Jays Checked In on Kris Bryant Trade

      Report: Blue Jays Checked In on Kris Bryant Trade
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays Checked In on Kris Bryant Trade

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB rumors: Braves in market for outfielder; Nationals, Reds have discussed Eugenio Suarez trade

      MLB rumors: Braves in market for outfielder; Nationals, Reds have discussed Eugenio Suarez trade
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      MLB rumors: Braves in market for outfielder; Nationals, Reds have discussed Eugenio Suarez trade

      Dayn Perry
      via CBSSports.com