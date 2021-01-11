Pokemon 1st Edition Card Set with Rare Charizard Expected to Sell for $750K

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

If you've got $750,000 burning a hole in your pocket, well, congrats. But also, you could be the owner of a complete set of 1999 Pokemon first edition cards.

According to TMZ:

"The folks over at Goldin Auctions will soon auction off this 103-Pokemon card set that's in mint condition and expected to fetch upwards of $750,000. The collection includes the highly sought-after Charizard card. Each card is gemstone certified. Goldin says while the cards have rounded corners, the Professional Sports Authenticator has given it a Gem Mint 10 grading... meaning they're virtually perfect cards."

Lovers of Mewtwo and Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Squirtle, this is your chance to spend an obscene amount of money to add the first-edition versions to your collection.

Sure, you could buy a house with that sort of money, but did anybody ever care about Ash Ketchum's house? No, they cared about his Pokemon. So, uh, go catch them all!