    Pokemon 1st Edition Card Set with Rare Charizard Expected to Sell for $750K

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    A person in a Pikachu character costume attends the premiere of
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    If you've got $750,000 burning a hole in your pocket, well, congrats. But also, you could be the owner of a complete set of 1999 Pokemon first edition cards. 

    According to TMZ:

    "The folks over at Goldin Auctions will soon auction off this 103-Pokemon card set that's in mint condition and expected to fetch upwards of $750,000. The collection includes the highly sought-after Charizard card. Each card is gemstone certified. Goldin says while the cards have rounded corners, the Professional Sports Authenticator has given it a Gem Mint 10 grading... meaning they're virtually perfect cards."

    Lovers of Mewtwo and Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Squirtle, this is your chance to spend an obscene amount of money to add the first-edition versions to your collection. 

    Sure, you could buy a house with that sort of money, but did anybody ever care about Ash Ketchum's house? No, they cared about his Pokemon. So, uh, go catch them all!

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      SpongeBob Comes to Madden 21 in New Collab

      SpongeBob Comes to Madden 21 in New Collab
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      SpongeBob Comes to Madden 21 in New Collab

      Eddie Makuch
      via GameSpot

      Upcoming Madden 21 Patch Will Make Drafting QBs More Logical

      Upcoming Madden 21 Patch Will Make Drafting QBs More Logical
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Upcoming Madden 21 Patch Will Make Drafting QBs More Logical

      Owen S. Good
      via Polygon

      Davante Joining 99 Club Tops Madden 21 Week 16 Player Ratings Update

      Davante Joining 99 Club Tops Madden 21 Week 16 Player Ratings Update
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Davante Joining 99 Club Tops Madden 21 Week 16 Player Ratings Update

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Ric Flair, Sting, Bret Hart Added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds

      Ric Flair, Sting, Bret Hart Added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Ric Flair, Sting, Bret Hart Added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report