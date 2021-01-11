    JuJu Smith-Schuster on Future with Steelers: 'I Would Love to Be Back for More'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021
    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he would "love to be back for more" in an Instagram post Monday that delved into how much pride he takes in playing for the organization:

    "Any time you end your season short of a championship, from Pop Warner up until the NFL, it always stings and this is no different. We deserved this L, and just were nowhere close to what we needed to be. The grind continues.

    "Pittsburgh, I am proud to represent and fight for this city every time I step on the grass. Every time I wear the black and gold, I know I'm not just wearing a team's jersey, I am wearing a tradition, a city, a culture, a brand, and a global fan base on my back and I am so thankful for that privilege! I am a proud STEELER through thick and thin. I would love to be back for more, to be part of the group that brings this organization to where it belongs. Thank you for the support and having my back."

    Smith-Schuster had a solid season with 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, but he made headlines for more than his play.

    He danced on the opponent's midfield logo a number of times before games, although Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered a hard hit during their matchup after saying he would do just that.

    Smith-Schuster also said prior to Sunday's playoff game against the Cleveland Browns that he didn't see many differences with the team.

    "I think they're still the same Browns teams I play every year," he told reporters. "I think they're nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don't know. The Browns is the Browns."

    That didn't turn out well for the receiver, as Cleveland won 48-37.

    At least he will have something to bounce back from if he does return to the Steelers.

