NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Updated Scenarios and Bracket Before Divisional Round

We never want to be blinded by seeding lines, and we certainly don't want to fall short in our recognition of the two sixth seeds.

Cleveland's 48-37 takedown of the Pittsburgh Steelers was incredible for myriad reasons, as it allowed the Browns to secure their first playoff victory since 1994 and simultaneously snap a 17-game losing streak at Heinz Field.

And the Los Angeles Rams' 30-20 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks featured an exceptional blend of defensive dominance and a boatload of Cam Akers (28 carries for 131 yards and a score, plus two receptions for another 45 yards).

However, the Browns and Rams could struggle to keep up with the Chiefs and Packers, respectively. Baker Mayfield isn't Patrick Mahomes, and Jared Goff isn't Aaron Rodgers. It isn't always all about the quarterback, but big talent gaps like we have here are incredibly difficult to overcome.

The weekend's real intrigue, at least in our eyes, resides with the pair of No. 5 vs. No. 2 matchups. Again, though, it's hard not to focus on the quarterbacks.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP, while Josh Allen makes the short list of current MVP candidates. Either can get hot enough to lead a Super Bowl run, and they can dismantle opposing defenses through the air, on the ground or—more often than not—with both.

Buffalo's run defense can be bullied, but Allen and Stefon Diggs can ignite enough aerial fireworks to keep pace if that happens. This should be electric, and it seems destined to go down to the wire.

In the NFC, it's a meeting of NFL signal-calling royalty with Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers into New Orleans for a tussle with Drew Brees and the Saints.

"I guess it was inevitable," Brees told reporters. "Listen, the minute that he signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was gonna be a team to contend with. That was gonna be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us."

Add a pair of top-10 scoring defenses—New Orleans ranked fifth in the regular season, Tampa Bay was three spots behind—and this has serious instant-classic potential.

Throw the lopsided regular-season collisions (the Saints won by a combined 46 points) out the window and prepare for a nail-biter engineered by two of the greatest quarterbacks this league has ever seen.