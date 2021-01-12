The Biggest X-Factor for Every Remaining Playoff Team

0 of 8

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The NFL's first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend is in the rear view. Six teams were eliminated over the weekend, leaving the usual eight-team field for the divisional round. Each of these squads has a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl, and each of them features plenty of household names.

From Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson and Drew Brees, seemingly limitless star power remains in the postseason. Of course, star power alone isn't going to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Oftentimes, it's the lesser-known players who shift the balance of a particular matchup. Take the Kansas City Chiefs' performance in Super Bowl LIV, for example. While Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins headlined the Chiefs offense, it was running back Damien Williams (133 scrimmage yards, 2 touchdowns) who carried it for much of the game.

Who might be this year's Williams? Here, we'll examine the X-factor for each remaining playoff team, a potentially overlooked—though not necessarily unknown—player or unit that can be the sneaky difference-maker over the next few weeks.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.