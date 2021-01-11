    Ben Roethlisberger's Contract, Steelers' Salary Cap Outlook for 2021 Season

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field after Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) recovered a fumbled snap for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    As the clock hit zero on the Pittsburgh Steelers' wild-card loss to the Cleveland Browns, speculation began about the potential retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

    The veteran has contemplated walking away multiple times in the past, and following a contest where he threw four interceptions, Roethlisberger spent several minutes sitting on the Steelers bench seemingly contemplating a lost opportunity. Pittsburgh began the 2020 season with 11 straight wins before losing five of its last six games.

    "It's going to start between me and God, a lot of praying. A lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions. I still have a year left on my contract," Roethlisberger told reporters. "I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go. There will be a lot of discussions. But now is not the time for that.

    "This loss is fresh. It's just sitting on our hearts and our minds right now. It will for a while."

    The not-so-well-kept secret is that it may not be Roethlisberger's decision whether he returns in 2021. Roethlisberger has a gargantuan $41.3 million cap hit for next season—nearly triple any other player on the roster. Pittsburgh would incur a cap penalty of $22.3 million if Roethlisberger retires or the team decides to move on, a net saving of $19 million.

    Those savings could be huge for a Steelers team that's well over the projected cap for 2021 with only 36 players on the roster. No matter what happens with Roethlisberger, the Steelers are going to have to find that money somewhere.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The most logical option, should Roethlisberger return, is another restructuring of his contract. The Steelers could add voidable years to his deal in the form of a faux extension, lowering his cap hit for 2021 and then eventually coming to pay the piper in later seasons. That has become the norm with veteran quarterback contracts, as a large percentage would become unwieldy without some cap wizardry.

    The question the Steelers must ask is whether they're better off simply cutting their losses now and beginning a retooling phase without their longtime quarterback. 

    Related

      Late-Season Nosedive Becoming a Trend for Steelers

      Late-Season Nosedive Becoming a Trend for Steelers
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Late-Season Nosedive Becoming a Trend for Steelers

      Joe Rutter
      via TribLIVE.com

      The Steelers could take a 2010 Jets approach in replacing starters this offseason

      The Steelers could take a 2010 Jets approach in replacing starters this offseason
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      The Steelers could take a 2010 Jets approach in replacing starters this offseason

      Michael_Beck
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Myles Garrett: We definitely did not appreciate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s comments

      Myles Garrett: We definitely did not appreciate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s comments
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Myles Garrett: We definitely did not appreciate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s comments

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Divisional Weekend Preview 🔥

      Brady vs. Brees. Mahomes vs. Baker. We break down all four games in one of the best football weekends of the year 📲

      Divisional Weekend Preview 🔥
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Divisional Weekend Preview 🔥

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report