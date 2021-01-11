Ben Roethlisberger's Contract, Steelers' Salary Cap Outlook for 2021 Season

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

As the clock hit zero on the Pittsburgh Steelers' wild-card loss to the Cleveland Browns, speculation began about the potential retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

The veteran has contemplated walking away multiple times in the past, and following a contest where he threw four interceptions, Roethlisberger spent several minutes sitting on the Steelers bench seemingly contemplating a lost opportunity. Pittsburgh began the 2020 season with 11 straight wins before losing five of its last six games.

"It's going to start between me and God, a lot of praying. A lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions. I still have a year left on my contract," Roethlisberger told reporters. "I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go. There will be a lot of discussions. But now is not the time for that.

"This loss is fresh. It's just sitting on our hearts and our minds right now. It will for a while."

The not-so-well-kept secret is that it may not be Roethlisberger's decision whether he returns in 2021. Roethlisberger has a gargantuan $41.3 million cap hit for next season—nearly triple any other player on the roster. Pittsburgh would incur a cap penalty of $22.3 million if Roethlisberger retires or the team decides to move on, a net saving of $19 million.

Those savings could be huge for a Steelers team that's well over the projected cap for 2021 with only 36 players on the roster. No matter what happens with Roethlisberger, the Steelers are going to have to find that money somewhere.

The most logical option, should Roethlisberger return, is another restructuring of his contract. The Steelers could add voidable years to his deal in the form of a faux extension, lowering his cap hit for 2021 and then eventually coming to pay the piper in later seasons. That has become the norm with veteran quarterback contracts, as a large percentage would become unwieldy without some cap wizardry.

The question the Steelers must ask is whether they're better off simply cutting their losses now and beginning a retooling phase without their longtime quarterback.