Rapoport: Mitchell Trubisky Has 'A Lot of Work to Do' to Convince Bears on 2021

Guiding the Chicago Bears to the NFL playoffs may not be enough to secure Mitchell Trubisky's long-term future in the Windy City.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Bears haven't reached any final decision about Trubisky, who's due to become a free agent, so a deep postseason run could sway the front office:

The 26-year-old has performed well since resuming duties as the starting quarterback. He threw for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over six games to close out the regular season.

As a result, many are wondering whether he could be back with the Bears in 2021 after his fate seemed to be sealed once the team declined his fifth-year option.

"In the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Dec. 27.

According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, none of the involved parties will discuss any contract terms until this season concludes:

There's an obvious level of danger in weighing a relatively small sample against everything else Trubisky has done to this point.

The Bears' final stretch pitted them against the Green Bay Packers (twice), Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. Those teams ranked seventh, 30th, 24th, 25th and 27th in pass defense. All five were in the bottom half in defensive efficiency, with the Texans, Jaguars and Lions occupying the final three spots, per Football Outsiders.

Trubisky wasn't facing a murderers' row of elite defenses.

The level of competition will climb in the playoffs, but Joe Flacco is a prime example of how a hot postseason run isn't indicative of future performance. While Flacco was instrumental in helping the Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII, the six-year, $120.6 million extension he signed in the aftermath wasn't a great investment.

The Bears would be wise to avoid making a similar mistake with Trubisky based on whatever unfolds this month.