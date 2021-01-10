NFL Draft 2021: Selection Order and Projections for Hottest Prospects

0 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020-21 NFL postseason isn't quite yet in the rear view. However, three of the four playoff teams have lost and have been thrown back into the 2021 NFL draft pool.

The Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team all lost on the opening night of Wild Card Weekend.

Naturally, the losses are discouraging for these losing teams. Saturday's games do provide just a little more clarity for them and for the rest of the NFL as it relates to the 2021 draft, though. For some of the teams now cemented in the draft order, the "reward" could be a shot at one of the many talented incoming rookie prospects.

Here, you'll find a look at the updated draft order, along with some early predictions for the draft itself.