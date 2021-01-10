NFL Draft 2021: Selection Order and Projections for Hottest Prospects

NFL Draft 2021: Selection Order and Projections for Hottest ProspectsJanuary 10, 2021
The first round of the 2020-21 NFL postseason isn't quite yet in the rear view. However, three of the four playoff teams have lost and have been thrown back into the 2021 NFL draft pool.
The Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team all lost on the opening night of Wild Card Weekend.
Naturally, the losses are discouraging for these losing teams. Saturday's games do provide just a little more clarity for them and for the rest of the NFL as it relates to the 2021 draft, though. For some of the teams now cemented in the draft order, the "reward" could be a shot at one of the many talented incoming rookie prospects.
Here, you'll find a look at the updated draft order, along with some early predictions for the draft itself.
Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Cleveland Browns
23. Tennessee Titans
24. New York Jets (from Seattle)
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Green Bay Packers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Prediction: Trevor Lawrence Goes No. 1 Overall
If this prediction comes true, it will surprise exactly no one. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has officially entered the 2021 NFL draft pool. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall selection and need a new franchise quarterback. Even if Jacksonville was somehow inclined to pass on Lawrence, it would likely have little trouble flipping the No. 1 pick so that another franchise could land Lawrence.
Yes, Lawrence is this sort of generational quarterback prospect.
"You've seen guys with a bigger arm, and you've seen guys who are faster, but I've never seen a prospect who has every trait you need and has them at a high level," one unnamed NFL quarterbacks coach told draft expert Matt Miller.
Whether it's Jacksonville, the New York Jets, or another quarterback-needy team entirely, whichever team winds up actually using the No .1 pick is going to select Lawrence.
Prediction: Four Quarterback Will Go in the Top 20
Along with Lawrence, this year's draft class will feature such premier quarterback prospects as Ohio State's Justin Fields, Brigham Young's Zach Wilson, Florida's Kyle Trask and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.
It would be a relative shock if at least four of them didn't go within the top 20 draft selection.
With the Football Team and the Colts potentially landing in the top 20—and the Chicago Bears also in the mix if they lose on Sunday—this one feels like a virtual certainty. Despite being playoff contenders, the Colts, Football Team and the Bears lack legitimate franchise quarterbacks.
The same can be said of teams like the New England Patriots, and, of course, the Jaguars and Jets.
Expect two or three quarterbacks to go within the top 10, with another signal-caller or two coming off the board inside the top 20—and that number could be higher if any team with aging signal-callers decide to set up their succession plans in the draft.
DeVonta Smith Will Be a Top-Five Selection
While this past week saw a few NFL teams exit the playoff pool, it also saw Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith crowned as the Heisman Trophy-winner for the 2020 college football season. While Smith isn't going to unseat Lawrence as the top prospect in this draft class, he should be one of the first players off the board.
So far this season, Smith has amassed 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns on 105 receptions. He has also 219 punt-return yards and added a return score and a rushing touchdown to his 2020 resume. He'll play again on Monday in the College Football Playoffs title game.
Smith is a viable candidate for the Jets at No. 2. He could also be considered by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4, if they decide to move on from Julio Jones in the offseason. The Miami Dolphins, however, are the most logical early landing spot for Smith.
Miami has a young quarterback in Smith's former teammate, Tua Tagovailoa. It doesn't have a legitimate No. 1 wideout on the roster. That could be remedied by reuniting the two Crimson Tide standouts this spring.