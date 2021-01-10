Taylor Heinicke Wants to Return as WFT QB After Breakout Playoff Game vs. Bucs

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Taylor Heinicke likely earned himself a new contract with his performance in Saturday's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he wants to return to the Washington Football Team.

"I love [head coach] Ron [Rivera]," Heinicke told reporters after the game. "I want to be back in Washington."

Heinicke has bounced around the league since 2015 and has only made one regular-season start—in 2018 for the Carolina Panthers and head coach Ron Rivera. Washington gave him a roster spot in December with a salary of $160,588 for the season, but he didn't get a start until the playoffs.

The 27-year-old made the opportunity count with 306 passing yards, 46 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the 31-23 loss.

Beyond the numbers, Heinicke impressed with some outstanding plays against one of the tougher defenses in the NFL:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also had 137 passing yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in his only regular-season appearance this year.

Teammate Terry McLaurin gave quite an endorsement after Saturday's game:

"I'd take No. 4 on my team any day of the week—twice on Sundays. ...I hope we can be teammates in the future. ...That dude plays with no fear. ...He does everything you could ask of a quarterback in this league. He's a baller. He has the heart of the lion. ...He's a man of a few words, but his actions speak volumes. He was one of our leaders out there on the field."

While Heinicke is now set to enter free agency, remaining with Washington could make sense.

There was an opening in the playoffs after injuries to Alex Smith and Kyle Allen, while 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins was released.

Smith is the only player at the position still under contract in 2021, but the team can save $13.6 million against the cap if he is released, per Spotrac. The presumed Comeback Player of the Year was an inspiration this season, but a $24.4 million cap hit might be too much for the organization to swallow.

It could leave an opening for Heinicke to get a real chance next season for Washington.