Browns vs. Steelers: FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks

The final game of wild-card weekend features plenty of daily fantasy football lineup mainstays and popular sleeper selections.

Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be among the top-tier choices in DFS contests for Sunday night's clash between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield spread around the ball, there are plenty of low-salary players who could emerge as difference-makers in your lineup. Roethlisberger loves to work the ball to his abundance of wide receivers, while Mayfield has a strong connection with his tight ends.

If you pick one player from each of those groups, you could have the most well-rounded DFS lineup.

Top DFS Lineup Picks

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland

Chubb will be in the discussion to be the top running back for all of Sunday's slate.

The Cleveland running back found the end zone in each of his past six games and ran for 108 yards on 14 carries in Week 17's playoff-clinching victory. He will face a tougher challenge Sunday than he did in that win since the Steelers rested a handful of starters.

In Chubb's three-year NFL career, four of his five best single-game rushing totals occurred away from FirstEnergy Stadium. He also averaged more than 3.6 yards per carry in his two appearances in Pittsburgh.

If he earns a high volume of carries Sunday, Chubb should produce a decent amount of fantasy points.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh

Diontae Johnson comes with some risk because of his propensity to drop the ball.

However, he is more than worth the start in DFS lineups because of his high target rate from Roethlisberger. Johnson leads the Steelers with 144 targets, which was 16 more than Smith-Schuster recorded in second place.

In 10 games, Johnson received more than 10 targets. He had eight or more receptions in seven of those contests.

Even though there is the potential for drops to occur, Johnson's high target rate makes him hard to ignore as a top lineup selection.

Top Sleeper Plays

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland

Baker Mayfield loves to target his tight ends.

Austin Hooper was second behind Landry on the team in targets, while Harrison Bryant and David Njoku combined for 43 receptions on 67 targets.

Njoku worked into a higher-volume role in the Cleveland offense during the final four weeks of the regular season. The fourth-year player was targeted on 14 occasions in that stretch, and in three of those games, he was thrown to at least four times.

Hooper's high target rate will make him an intriguing middle-tier play, but Njoku could deliver on value since he may not be rostered as much as other players.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh

James Washington has been a hit-or-miss sleeper pick all season.

The Pittsburgh wide receiver has five touchdown catches, but he has not hauled in a pass in two of the past three games.

What makes Washington so intriguing as a sleeper behind Johnson, Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool is his ability to score long touchdowns. All five of Washington's scoring plays were 10 yards or longer—and two of them were longer than 25 yards.

Cleveland allowed eight touchdown passes of 25 yards or more, of which two came against the Steelers. Washington recorded one, and Claypool had the other.

If Roethlisberger tries to take advantage of that weakness, Washington could be a beneficiary of long-pass attempts.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.