Bears vs. Saints: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

For the New Orleans Saints to make a deep run in the NFL postseason, Drew Brees needs to combine well with the wide receivers further down his team's depth chart.

Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders carry plenty of experience, but the Saints may require one of their young wideouts to step up against difficult defenses.

The Chicago Bears face a similar scenario behind Allen Robinson II on their depth chart. Robinson is a high-volume receiver, but the NFC's No. 7 seed lacks a consistent second target without Darnell Mooney on the field.

If Brees and Mitchell Trubisky are able to spread around the ball to a handful of teammates Sunday, they should be strong foundations of daily fantasy football lineups with a few impressive sleepers surrounding them.

Top Lineup Picks

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans

Brees has been consistent in the pocket since his Week 15 return.

The New Orleans quarterback threw for three touchdowns in Weeks 15 and 17 and recorded more than 300 yards in Week 16. Brees' success Sunday should be aided by the returns of Alvin Kamara and Thomas, who can help him by attacking the Chicago secondary on a high volume of short passes.

The 41-year-old has 16 games of playoff experience, which gives him the edge over Trubisky in DFS lineups. He has 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in those contests. The one thing to be wary of with Brees is his increased interception total in the past three postseasons. He has a five-game turnover streak in playoff games, but he has only been picked off multiple times once in that span.

As long as Brees is more careful with the ball and hooks up with his top targets on a consistent basis, he should produce points at a high clip.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago

David Montgomery is the most trustworthy member of the Chicago offense.

The second-year running back turned himself into a must-start player at the end of the regular season, producing a five-game scoring streak and four games with 72 or more yards. The higher totals have come with an increased workload. Montgomery carried the ball 77 times in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Since he has been used at a high volume, Montgomery needs to be placed in any single-game or all-day slates. If he extends his scoring streak and breaks free for a few long runs, he has the opportunity to outperform the other premier running backs scheduled to take the gridiron Sunday.

Top Sleeper Picks



Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans

Brees has a pair of experienced targets in Thomas and Sanders, but he needs to have some depth behind them in case New Orleans runs into a tough matchup.

Marquez Callaway emerged as a reliable target in the past two games, as he caught three passes on four targets in both Week 16 and 17. He did not score a regular-season touchdown, but he averaged 10.1 yards per reception and put up 51 yards in Week 17.

If Brees utilizes Callaway as a deep threat or as a target in a more favorable individual matchup, the wide receiver could be a valuable piece of DFS lineups.

Callaway should be played alongside Brees, Kamara or one of top two wideouts to form what could be a successful New Orleans lineup stack.

Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago

Chicago needs to find a way to replace Mooney's impact on the offense.

Cole Kmet is not a direct replacement for the wide receiver, who was declared out Saturday, but he could take up some of the targets that would have gone to Mooney, who finished second behind Allen Robinson on the team chart in receptions and receiving yards.

In Week 17, Kmet earned season-high totals in targets and receptions. If that trend continues, the rookie out of Notre Dame could provide value around any of the top-tier players in DFS lineups.

However, the major concern with Kmet's effectiveness is Jimmy Graham's target rate in the red zone. Graham leads the Bears with eight touchdown catches, so Trubisky may be inclined to pick him out more than Kmet inside the 20-yard-line. But if the rookie tight end receives a decent chunk of targets, he could still carry DFS value.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.