College Football Championship 2021: NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Fields is unlikely to be the first quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL draft (that should be Lawrence), but he could be the second to come off the board.

He improved his already-high stock with an incredible showing against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, going 22-of-28 for 385 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Not only did that come against a solid Tigers defense, but he kept playing after suffering a rib injury on a hard hit late in the second quarter. That showed Fields not only has a ton of talent but also that he's tough and resilient.

The quarterback has another tough matchup Monday, but it's also a final opportunity for him to prove himself to NFL teams (assuming that he doesn't elect to return to school next season). And if he plays well against the Crimson Tide, it could solidify him as the second-best signal-caller in the draft.

It's possible the New York Jets, who own the No. 2 overall pick, could decide to draft a quarterback if they want to move on from Sam Darnold. Fields or BYU's Zach Wilson would likely be whom they consider taking in that scenario. If that doesn't happen, a team like the New England Patriots (who own the No. 15 pick) will likely be in the market for a quarterback and could be a landing spot the Buckeyes junior.

Fields should be one of the key players in the CFP National Championship because if Ohio State is going to take down Alabama, it's likely going to need a big game from its quarterback.