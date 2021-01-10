Dark-Horse Destinations for MLB's Biggest Free Agents

1 of 10

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Liam Hendriks has an abundance of interest, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, and with good reason.

The 2020 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year has been the most valuable reliever in baseball over the last two years. Hendriks' 5.2 fWAR vastly outpaces his peers, and his 2.34 SIERA ranks fourth during that span.

Hendriks has a live arm with an overpowering fastball he locates to all quadrants and a wipeout slider that has generated a whiff rate of over 50 percent in each of the last two years. He has overpowering stuff and is the ideal back-end arm for any team.

The Australian seems to make plenty of sense for the Los Angeles Dodgers, especially with Kenley Jansen's contract expiring after 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays could also use bullpen help and, in a year in which they appear to be going for it, met with Hendriks on Monday, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

But the team that could grow increasingly aggressive in Hendriks' market is the Houston Astros, who have pursued him, per Passan.

The Houston bullpen was effective (4.39 ERA) last year, though Andre Scrubb and Blake Taylor had high walk rates and could be due for some regression. Ryan Pressly is a tremendous asset but also blew four saves and might be better suited to a setup role.

Additionally, the Astros might choose to delegate the majority of their funds to the bullpen. They do not appear to be in on George Springer. Re-signing Michael Brantley could also prove challenging, but more on that later.

If Houston is not going to spend big on Springer or Brantley, it could free up payroll for a more lucrative offer to Hendriks, whom Passan noted is seeking a four-year deal. The length of the contract could benefit the Astros given that Pressly's pact is up after the 2022 campaign.

The Astros signed Ryne Stanek, but he could be mostly a reclamation project, and Houston needs more. Hendriks could be the impact pitcher at the back end.

Dark-Horse Candidate: Astros