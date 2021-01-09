Tom Brady, Buccaneers Beat Taylor Heinicke, Washington to Advance in Playoffs

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won their first playoff game in 18 years after a 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night.

Making its first postseason appearance since 2007, Tampa had a favorable matchup against a Washington team that went 7-9 in the regular season. The Bucs also closed the year on a high note with four straight wins and the offense averaging 40.7 points per game in the last three weeks.

Washington's key to success all season has been a defense that ranked fourth in points allowed per game (20.6). The offense was a question mark, particularly given that Taylor Heinicke made just his second NFL start in place of Alex Smith, who was ruled inactive due to a calf injury.

Even though the Football Team's defense seemed like a bad matchup for Tom Brady, the three-time NFL MVP was able to pick them apart. He finished with 381 yards passing, despite being sacked three times.

Heinicke had success throwing the ball downfield and creating plays with his legs, racking up 352 total yards.

Notable Game Stats

Tom Brady, TB: 22-of-40, 381 yards, 2 TD

Leonard Fournette, TB: 19 carries, 93 yards, TD; 4 receptions, 39 yards

Mike Evans, TB: 6 receptions, 119 yards

Antonio Brown, TB: 2 receptions, 49 yards, TD

Taylor Heinicke, WAS: 26-of-44, 306 yards, TD, INT; 6 carries, 46 yards, TD

Antonio Gibson, WAS: 14 carries, 31 yards

Cam Sims, WAS: 7 receptions, 104 yards

What's Next?

The Bucs' NFC Divisional Round matchup will be determined after the result of Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

