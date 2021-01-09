    Tom Brady, Buccaneers Beat Taylor Heinicke, Washington to Advance in Playoffs

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won their first playoff game in 18 years after a 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night. 

    Making its first postseason appearance since 2007, Tampa had a favorable matchup against a Washington team that went 7-9 in the regular season. The Bucs also closed the year on a high note with four straight wins and the offense averaging 40.7 points per game in the last three weeks. 

    Washington's key to success all season has been a defense that ranked fourth in points allowed per game (20.6). The offense was a question mark, particularly given that Taylor Heinicke made just his second NFL start in place of Alex Smith, who was ruled inactive due to a calf injury.

    Even though the Football Team's defense seemed like a bad matchup for Tom Brady, the three-time NFL MVP was able to pick them apart. He finished with 381 yards passing, despite being sacked three times.

    Heinicke had success throwing the ball downfield and creating plays with his legs, racking up 352 total yards. 

    Notable Game Stats

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    • Tom Brady, TB: 22-of-40, 381 yards, 2 TD
    • Leonard Fournette, TB: 19 carries, 93 yards, TD; 4 receptions, 39 yards
    • Mike Evans, TB: 6 receptions, 119 yards
    • Antonio Brown, TB: 2 receptions, 49 yards, TD
    • Taylor Heinicke, WAS: 26-of-44, 306 yards, TD, INT; 6 carries, 46 yards, TD
    • Antonio Gibson, WAS: 14 carries, 31 yards
    • Cam Sims, WAS: 7 receptions, 104 yards 

    What's Next?

    The Bucs' NFC Divisional Round matchup will be determined after the result of Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Brady Becomes Oldest Player to Throw TD Pass in NFL Playoff History

      Brady Becomes Oldest Player to Throw TD Pass in NFL Playoff History
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Becomes Oldest Player to Throw TD Pass in NFL Playoff History

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Rams rookie rushed for 131 yds in wild-card win over NFC West rival

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Donald (Ribs) Doesn't Return vs. Seahawks

      Aaron Donald (Ribs) Doesn't Return vs. Seahawks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Donald (Ribs) Doesn't Return vs. Seahawks

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo

      In a close win vs. Indy, Buffalo's star duo showed us they're the backbone of the Bills' playoff hopes 📝

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report