Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks & Predictions

Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks & PredictionsJanuary 8, 2021
If you're like us, you're about to take advantage of an expanded NFL Wild Card Weekend while establishing and settling into a couch groove for about 22 combined hours on Saturday and Sunday.
A six-game Wild Card Round schedule means more opportunities to question controversial calls and coaching decisions, belly-laugh at live Twitter commentary and—if it's your thing—lay down some cash.
With the spreads in mind, Bleacher Report NFL correspondents Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have you covered with score predictions for all six matchups.
It's worth noting that favorites are just 1-11 against the spread on the last three Wild Card Weekends, but that doesn't have our crew jumping on underdogs this week.
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.
No. 7 Indianapolis Colts (11-5) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (13-3)
When: Saturday, 1:05 p.m. ET
Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
TV: CBS
Referee: Brad Allen
Line: Buffalo -6.5
Fans in attendance: 6,772
Indianapolis Colts injuries to watch: It looks as though the Colts will get starting safety Khari Willis back from a concussion, while star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is questionable with an ankle injury after practicing on a limited basis Thursday. He should play, but they have already ruled out cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion).
Buffalo Bills injuries to watch: Wide receivers Cole Beasley (knee) and Stefon Diggs (oblique) are both questionable after practicing in limited fashion Thursday.
Key Colts stat: Quarterback Philip Rivers, 39, has a playoff record of 5-6, with just two of those wins coming since 2010. He has a career 59.4 completion rate and 84.2 passer rating in the postseason.
Keys Bills stat: Ahead of their first home playoff game in 24 years, the Bills have won six consecutive games by an average margin of 38-18.
The Pick: Buffalo -6.5
Davenport: The Bills are on a tear. They have won six in a row straight-up and eight straight against the spread. The Colts are an excellent defensive team, but that defense has taken a step back of late. That tiny backslide is all the red-hot Josh Allen will need to propel the Bills into the divisional round.
Bills 31, Colts 20
Sobleski: The Bills are rightly favored, but Indianapolis has the right approach to make this a close game. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been on fire as of late, while the Bills ranked 17th against the run during the regular season. Plus, the Colts defense is good enough to at least slow Allen and Stefon Diggs.
Bills 24, Colts 21
Gagnon: Indy's offensive line has for years been its bread and butter, and I'm concerned about how Rivers will hold up without left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Even with just a small crowd on hand, the Bills should be fired up for their first home playoff game of the 21st century as they take care of business against a Colts squad that just hasn't looked right the last few weeks.
Bills 34, Colts 24
Consensus ATS pick: Buffalo -6.5
Consensus score Prediction: Bills 31, Colts 24
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
When: Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET
Where: Lumen Field
TV: Fox
Referee: John Hussey
Line: Seattle -3.5
Los Angeles Rams injuries to watch: Quarterback Jared Goff is questionable with an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand. Head coach Sean McVay has said he won't announce his starting quarterback until just before game time. Little-known backup John Wolford started in Week 17. At least whoever starts under center will be protected by veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who appears set to return from a knee injury.
Seattle Seahawks injuries to watch: Key defenders Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Jarran Reed (oblique) are both questionable. Star safety Jamal Adams (shoulder, hand) has been limited in practice but is not on the injury report. They should also get right tackle Brandon Shell back after he was activated from the COVID-19 list.
Keys Rams stat: Los Angeles has won five of its eight meetings with the Seahawks since the start of 2017.
Key Seahawks stat: Seattle has averaged just 22.0 points per game the last three weeks and L.A. has averaged just 15.7 per game during the same stretch, but the Seahawks have surrendered a league-low 14.0 points per game since Week 12.
The Pick: Los Angeles +3.5
Sobleski: Of this weekend's six-game slate, the meeting between the Rams and Seahawks should be the lowest scoring because both defenses are playing extremely well. The Rams have already shown they can slow Russell Wilson and Co. The difference in this contest could very well be Seattle's much-improved defense.
Seahawks 20, Rams 17
Gagnon: I don't trust Jared Goff. In the five games leading up to his injury, he had a 78.7 passer rating and more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four). And now he'll likely be far from 100 percent if he plays. That hook is scary but I'm not backing Goff or John Wolford against Wilson in Seattle, especially with that D performing so well.
Seahawks 24, Rams 17
Davenport: The Seahawks are still probably going to win this game, but the Rams didn't look that much worse with Wolford under center than with Goff calling the shots, and the sledding won't be easy for Wilson in his third meeting with Aaron Donald and the NFC's best defense.
Seahawks 23, Rams 20
Consensus ATS pick: Los Angeles +3.5
Consensus score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Rams 20
No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) at No. 4 Washington Football Team (7-9)
When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
TV: NBC
Referee: Scott Novak
Line: Tampa Bay -8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers injuries to watch: Wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) are both listed as questionable after being limited in practice at various points this week.
Washington Football Team injuries to watch: Quarterback Alex Smith (calf), running back Antonio Gibson (toe), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) are all officially questionable, but all practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Key Buccaneers stat: Over the course of a four-game winning streak to close the season, the Bucs averaged 37.0 points per game while 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady posted a 126.9 passer rating.
Key Washington stat: Only the Rams surrendered fewer 20-yard plays on defense this season than the WFT (47), who will have their hands full with a Bucs offense that led the NFC with 76 such plays.
The Pick: Tampa Bay -8
Davenport: Laying eight with a road team in the postseason is almost unheard of, but it's an easy call here. This pick all comes down to offense. The Buccaneers have one. Washington does not. The Washington defense might be able to slow Tom Brady down, but it won't be able to completely stifle him—and I don't think the WFT will break 14 in this one.
Buccaneers 27, Washington 13
Gagnon: This is a bad recipe for a 43-year-old quarterback who has experienced some notable playoff failures against strong natural pass rushes. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have really been bringing it for the WFT. Meanwhile, the Bucs are 1-3 straight-up on fewer than seven days' rest and 0-4 against the spread in prime time. Throw in that injury to Mike Evans, and I think this could be a very close game.
Buccaneers 27, Washington 21
Sobleski: While everyone should be rooting for Alex Smith—impartiality be damned considering what the Washington quarterback has overcome—the nameless squad simply isn't good enough at certain positions to handle one of the league's most talented teams.
Buccaneers 31, Washington 10
Consensus ATS pick: Tampa Bay -8
Consensus score Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Washington 14
No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (11-5) at No. 4 Tennessee Titans (11-5)
When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville
TV: ESPN/ABC
Referee: Jerome Boger
Line: Baltimore -3.5
Fans in attendance: Unknown but likely in limited fashion
Baltimore Ravens injuries to watch: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), center Patrick Mekari (back), edge defender Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), corner Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder) and receiver Willie Snead IV (ankle) were all limited in practice Thursday.
Tennessee Titans injuries to watch: Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, hand), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) and guard Rodger Saffold III (ankle) all missed practice Thursday.
Key Ravens stat: Over the course of a five-game winning streak to wrap up the regular season, the Ravens outscored the competition by an average margin of 37-18.
Key Titans stat: 2,000-yard Titans running back Derrick Henry gained more than 1,000 yards, averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns in the final seven weeks of the regular season.
The Pick: Baltimore -3.5
Davenport: After the Titans knocked the Ravens from the playoffs last year and beat Baltimore in Week 11, Tennessee is a tempting pick here. But the Ravens are rolling of late, and Tennessee's defense is mostly terrible. Lamar Jackson gets his first playoff win in a close one in which Baltimore narrowly covers.
Ravens 27, Titans 23
Sobleski: Look no further than how Lamar Jackson played in recent weeks as to why Baltimore is favored. During the Ravens' five-game winning streak to end the regular season, the reigning MVP completed 67 percent of his passes with an 11-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, plus 430 yards on the ground and four more scores.
Ravens 27, Titans 21
Gagnon: Jackson still has to prove that he can come through in big spots like this one, whereas the Titans earned my trust with two impressive victories last January. I know Jackson and the Baltimore offense got hot down the stretch, but four of those games came against bottom-10 teams in terms of DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders, and the other one was a nail-biter against the Browns. Titans win a close one at home.
Titans 27, Ravens 24
Consensus ATS pick: Baltimore -3.5
Consensus score Prediction: Ravens 27, Titans 23
No. 7 Chicago Bears (8-8) at No. 2 New Orleans Saints (12-4)
When: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
TV: Fox
Referee: Alex Kemp
Line: New Orleans -10
Fans in attendance: 3,000
Chicago Bears injuries to watch: Wide receiver Allen Robinson II (hamstring), receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle), cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) and linebacker Roquan Smith (elbow) all missed practice Thursday, while corner Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) was limited.
New Orleans Saints injuries to watch: Guard Nick Easton (concussion) and edge defender Trey Hendrickson (neck) both missed practice Thursday, but safety Marcus Williams looks to be on track to return from an ankle injury. It's also unclear whether running back Alvin Kamara (COVID-19) will have a green light, but standout receiver Michael Thomas looks ready to return from an ankle injury.
Key Bears stat: In the final six weeks of the regular season, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed more than 70 percent of his passes while posting a 96.0 passer rating, and Chicago running back David Montgomery compiled 824 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.
Key Saints stat: Among 29 quarterbacks with at least 50 such throws, Drew Brees ranked first with a passer rating of 128.1 on passes that traveled 15-plus yards in 2020. In contrast, Trubisky ranked last with a rating of 32.4.
The Pick: New Orleans -10
Gagnon: Drew Brees is getting healthier, and he should also have Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara back just in time for a matchup with a good-not-great defense that is banged up in the secondary. David Montgomery has game-changing ability in the Chicago backfield but is going up against the league's No. 2-ranked run defense in DVOA. It'll likely fall on Mitchell Trubisky, who isn't remotely trustworthy against an opponent like New Orleans on the road.
Saints 28, Bears 13
Davenport: Yes, the Bears had three straight wins late in the year to earn a playoff spot. But those wins came against Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville. This isn't a tomato can—it's a 12-win Saints team potentially on track to have both Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara back. This game has the most blowout potential on the NFC side in the Wild Card Round.
Saints 34, Bears 17
Sobleski: The Saints defense ranked fourth overall in rushing and total defense during the regular season. On top of those impressive numbers, Dennis Allen's unit finished eighth overall with 45 sacks. If New Orleans makes Chicago one-dimensional, there's no way Trubisky can win it for the Bears.
Saints 28, Bears 13
Unanimous consensus ATS pick: New Orleans -10
Consensus score prediction: Saints 30, Bears 14
No. 6 Cleveland Browns (11-5) at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
When: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
TV: NBC
Referee: Shawn Smith
Line: Pittsburgh -6
Fans in attendance: None
Cleveland Browns injuries to watch: Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) was absent from practice Thursday, while offensive linemen Jack Conklin (knee), Wyatt Teller (ankle) and JC Tretter (knee) were all limited. But Cleveland also will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and guard Joel Bitonio, all of whom are on the COVID-19 list, and we're still awaiting word on the playing status of defensive backs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson for the same reason. They have, however, activated veteran safety Andrew Sendejo and linebacker B.J. Goodson from the COVID-19 list. Oh, and Cleveland lost starting edge defender Olivier Vernon to a torn Achilles tendon this week as well. Yikes.
Pittsburgh Steelers injuries to watch: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not practice Thursday but tight end Eric Ebron has been activated from the COVID-19 list.
Key Browns stat: In his past nine games, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown just one interception.
Key Steelers stat: The Steelers led the NFL (for the fourth season in a row) with 56 sacks and ranked second with 27 takeaways. Their pressure rate (32.3 percent) is more than five percentage points better than the next-best D in that category.
The Pick: Pittsburgh -6
Sobleski: Forget Cleveland's extenuating circumstances for a moment and understand the Browns were a flawed playoff opponent from the start because of an inferior defense that is both soft at the point of attack and incapable of defending competent passing offenses. Those issues are only magnified now.
Steelers 35, Browns 17
Gagnon: Quarterbacks making their first playoff start in the Wild Card Round are a horrendous 9-30 since 2002, and Mayfield is in a particularly tough spot considering what injuries and COVID-19 have done to his offensive line, his defense and his coaching staff. The Browns don't stand much of a chance here.
Steelers 28, Browns 17
Davenport: The Browns have no Kevin Stefanski at head coach. No Joel Bitonio on the offensive line. And no chance of knocking off the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Browns have won all of once at Heinz Field since the stadium opened, and a short-handed Cleveland squad's first playoff trip in almost two decades is going to end almost before it starts.
Steelers 31, Browns 13
Unanimous consensus ATS pick: Pittsburgh -6
Consensus score Prediction: Steelers 31, Browns 16
