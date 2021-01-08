Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks & Predictions

0 of 12

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

If you're like us, you're about to take advantage of an expanded NFL Wild Card Weekend while establishing and settling into a couch groove for about 22 combined hours on Saturday and Sunday.

A six-game Wild Card Round schedule means more opportunities to question controversial calls and coaching decisions, belly-laugh at live Twitter commentary and—if it's your thing—lay down some cash.

With the spreads in mind, Bleacher Report NFL correspondents Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have you covered with score predictions for all six matchups.

It's worth noting that favorites are just 1-11 against the spread on the last three Wild Card Weekends, but that doesn't have our crew jumping on underdogs this week.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.