Cam Akers Leads Rams to 30-20 Win vs. Russell Wilson, Seahawks in 2020 Playoffs

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

After splitting the regular-season series with the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams won the rubber match with an 30-20 victory in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday at Lumen Field.

Los Angeles limped into the playoffs with a 3-3 record in its last six games, including a 23-20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 15. With a fresh start against an opponent they know well, the Rams got back on track to clinch a spot in the divisional round next weekend.

The Seahawks beat the Rams 20-9 two weeks ago to clinch the NFC West. They finished the regular season with four straight victories, with the defense holding opponents to 84 points in the past six contests.

This time around, it was Los Angeles' defense that stepped up to the plate. Russell Wilson was held to 174 passing yards and only completed 40.7 percent of his passes.

Jared Goff was thrust into action early in the game when John Wolford left with an injury. The Rams didn't ask their starting quarterback to do much, but he did ice the game with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods for a 30-13 lead with less than five minutes to play.

Cam Akers did most of the work for Los Angeles' offense. The rookie running back finished with 176 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Game Stats

Jared Goff, LA: 9-of-19, 155 yards, TD

Cam Akers, LA: 28 carries, 131 yards, TD; 2 receptions, 45 yards

Cooper Kupp, LA: 4 receptions, 78 yards

Russell Wilson, SEA: 11-of-27, 174 yards, 2 TD, INT

D.K. Metcalf, SEA: 5 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TD

Chris Carson, SEA: 16 carries, 77 yards

Akers, Opportunistic Defense Lift Rams to Upset Win

The Rams were already facing a difficult task when John Wolford was named the starting quarterback, but head coach Sean McVay was forced to adapt when Goff was thrust back into action late in the first quarter.

Already regarded as one of the best offensive play-callers in the NFL, McVay put together a run-heavy game plan that allowed his offense to succeed without having to rely on throwing the ball.

Akers ran for 131 yards, had another 45 yards receiving and scored the Rams' only offensive touchdown in the first half to give them a 20-10 lead.

Fortunately for the Rams, Los Angeles' defense also stepped up big against a Seahawks offense that has been trying to figure itself out in the second half of the season.

The defense looked like it could be in trouble in the third quarter when Donald left with an injury to his chest. He was all over the backfield prior to that, recording three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Darious Williams made one of the best defensive plays of the entire season. The third-year cornerback perfectly read a quick screen to DK Metcalf, stepped in front of the pass and took it to the house for a 42-yard touchdown.

Not to be outdone, Jalen Ramsey had another excellent day as the primary cornerback against Metcalf after holding him in check during the regular season.

The Rams' ability to cover Seattle's receivers on the outside allowed their pass rush to get constant pressure on Wilson without having to send additional help.

McVay and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley put together a perfect game to maximize the talent they had available. The players executed it, and as a result, the Rams extended their season for at least one more week.

Costly Mistakes Doom Seahawks

This game followed a similar formula for the Seahawks based on how they finished the season. The offense was held to 278 yards against the Rams, marking their third straight game finishing with less than 300 yards.

When Wilson hit Metcalf for a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 13-10, it looked as if the Seahawks finally found their opening and would start to cruise against an undermanned Rams team.

Instead of getting on track, though, Seattle's offense never found a consistent rhythm. Wilson threw one interception and had at least two more passes that could have been picked off.

Los Angeles' pressure from the front four had Wilson on the move most of the game. He's shown the ability to excel outside of the pocket throughout his career, but that wasn't working for him against an opponent that knows his tendencies very well.

The mistakes weren't only limited to Wilson, though. On their second drive of the game, the Seahawks lost 15 yards before running a play because of a holding penalty on Mike Iupati and false start by Will Dissly.

Seattle was trying to get a drive going late in the third quarter to potentially tie the game, but penalties on back-to-back plays put the offense in a 1st-and-25 situation. On a 4th-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, the offense lined up to go for it, but a false start by Jordan Simmons forced Pete Carroll to punt instead.

Whatever it was that changed for the offense from the first half of the season to the second, Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were never able to figure it out.

As a result, the Seahawks find themselves heading into the offseason much earlier than anyone would have anticipated when they were averaging 34.3 points per game through Week 9.

What's Next?

The Rams will either play the New Orleans Saints if they beat the Chicago Bears, otherwise they will take on the winner of the Washington Football Team-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in the NFC Divisional Round.

