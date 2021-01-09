Colts vs. Bills: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The NFL's leading pass-catcher, third-best rusher and fifth-best passer make the first game of Wild Card Weekend one of the most exciting to approach from a daily fantasy football perspective.

Stefon Diggs, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Allen are expected to be staples of single-game and all-day slates because of how productive they have been all season, and especially in recent weeks.

To land in the high-money positions, you will have to find some solid sleeper picks to accompany those stars to form a well-rounded lineup.

The Buffalo Bills have a few wideouts beneath Diggs and Cole Beasley on the depth chart who could be difference-makers, while the Indianapolis Colts have a few players on their roster who can thrive in a lineup alongside Taylor.

Top Lineup Picks

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Allen carries the highest salary of any quarterback playing on Saturday, but he should be well worth the price tag.

The Bills quarterback was one of five players to throw for 4,500 yards in the regular season, and he leads a team that is 7-1 on home soil.

Allen threw for multiple touchdowns in each of his last five games and turned the ball over just three times in that span.

At home, the third-year signal-caller had multiple scoring throws against four franchises that qualified for the postseason.

Allen also brings more versatility to the position than Philip Rivers. He has at least four carries in seven of his eight home games and found the end zone eight times on the ground.

Conversely, Rivers had a single touchdown pass in five of his eight road games, and he has four rushing scores in his entire career, with one occurring in the postseason.

If you select Allen, Diggs is a must-start alongside him for a stack. Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), and he finished the season with 10 or more targets in four of five games.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis

Taylor is the best running back in Saturday's game at Bills Stadium, and he may be one of the best options at the position all weekend.

The rookie out of Wisconsin finished the regular season with seven touchdowns in the last four games. He turned in career highs of 30 carries and 253 rushing yards in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In five of his last six games, the first-year player earned more than 15 carries. He carved out a role well above Nyheim Hines in the ground attack.

Buffalo's running back room does not have a standout top contributor with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss splitting time at the position.

Singletary totaled 206 more yards than Moss, but the two Bills players only combined for six touchdowns, which do not make them comparable to Taylor.

Sleepers

Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo

Buffalo's wide receiver situation beneath Diggs on the depth chart will depend on Cole Beasley's usage.

Beasley has been dealing with a knee injury and has not practiced much in the last week. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Beasley is "confident that he will ready to go" for Saturday.

If Beasley is not at 100 percent, Allen could turn to Gabriel Davis, John Brown and Isaiah McKenzie to pick apart the Indianapolis defense.

Davis, who is coming off the first 100-yard game of his career, scored a touchdown in four of his last six games and had a three-game scoring run from Weeks 12-14.

If the 21-year-old is used as a deep threat and as a complement to Diggs, he could be the key to placing high in DFS contests.

Davis received five targets in each of the last three games, and if he brings in a majority of the passes thrown to him, he could be the No. 2 option for Allen in the passing game.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis

Hines has been bypassed by Taylor on the Colts' running back depth chart, but he still carries value in the team's offense.

Hines recorded 10 catches for 70 yards in Weeks 16 and 17. He ended up with one more target than carries in those two games.

Since Taylor is now the feature back in the offense, Hines likely will only be used in passing situations. His DFS value could go up if the Colts play from behind on the road.

In single-game slates, Hines could be the perfect value player to align with some combination of Allen, Diggs and Taylor.

However, the one drawback to rostering Hines is his lack of touchdowns. He found the end zone once in the last five games, but he could make up for that by earning points for receptions.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

