Titans' Derrick Henry Wins 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award

Wade Payne/Associated Press

After becoming the eighth running back in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a single season, Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry was named the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year on Saturday.

Henry beat out Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills.

As NFL teams continue to move away from using one running back to shoulder the load, Henry remains the most reliable and dominant force on the ground. The 27-year-old has led the league in rushing yards each of the past two seasons. His 2,027 yards in 2020 is the fifth-highest single-season total in NFL history.

No other running back had more than 1,557 yards in 2020. He also led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns, 2,141 yards from scrimmage and 397 touches.

Henry also set a new NFL record for 200-yard rushing games in a season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nearly 75 percent of Henry's rushing yards this season came after contact, according to Pro Football Focus:

Even though Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown give the Titans a dynamic passing attack that helped them win the AFC South for the first time since 2008, Henry is the driving force behind the offense. His 378 carries in 2020 were the most by any player since DeMarco Murray had 392 for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

Henry is the fourth running back since 2010 to be named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He joins a list that includes Adrian Peterson during his MVP season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, Murray in 2014 and Todd Gurley with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.