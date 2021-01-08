Dream's Elizabeth Williams on Flipping US Senate: We're Fighting for 'Our Lives'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Atlanta Dream forward Elizabeth Williams said the team's players felt it was important to stand up against Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler during her reelection campaign after she spoke out against the Black Lives Matter movement.

Williams discussed the players' efforts and support of Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Loeffler in Tuesday's run-off election, with Bleacher Report's Arielle Chambers:

In August, Williams said the Dream decided to wear "Vote Warnock" shirts after Loeffler failed to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"When we realized what our owner was doing and how she was kind of using us and the Black Lives Matter movement for her political gain, we felt like we didn't want to feel kind of lost as the pawns in this," Williams told reporters.

Other WNBA players joined in the Dream's work to get Warnock elected:

Williams also told Chambers the players in the league intend to continue their social justice work and she hopes fans will get involved: "We like doing the work, and we're gonna continue to do the work, but we don't wanna do it alone. ... Hopefully one thing that people can take is that they can do something on their own as well."

In wake of Loeffler's loss, NBA superstar LeBron James suggested he would try to put together an ownership group in an effort to acquire the Atlanta franchise:

The former Georgia Senator hasn't given any indication she's willing to sell her stake in the team, however, and the WNBA won't force her to sell, per ESPN's Mechelle Voepel. Mary Brock is the Dream's co-owner.

Atlanta posted a 7-15 record during the 2020 season. Details about the 2021 campaign haven't been released.