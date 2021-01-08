    Dodgers Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Dies at Age 93

    FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda poses prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Los Angeles. Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda is recovering after surgery to replace his pacemaker. The Dodgers said Friday, May 26, 2017, on Twitter that Lasorda
    The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda died Thursday night at the age of 93.

    Major League Baseball also posted a statement about Lasorda's death:

    The Dodgers had announced Tuesday that Lasorda was released from the hospital after receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a California hospital since mid-November because of an undisclosed illness.

    L.A.'s statement noted Lasorda suffered "sudden cardiopulmonary arrest" on Thursday and died after being transported to a local hospital.

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred called him "one of the finest managers our game has ever known":

    The Pennsylvania native played three MLB seasons, two with the Brooklyn Dodgers and one with the Kansas City Athletics, from 1954 through 1956. His minor league career had been delayed for two years (1945-47) while he served active duty in the U.S. Army.

    He returned to the Dodgers organization, which had moved to Los Angeles in 1958, ahead of the 1973 season as the club's third base coach. He was promoted to manager in 1976.

    Lasorda guided L.A. to a 1,599-1,439-2 record (.526 winning percentage) across 21 years as manager. The club won the National League pennant four times and captured World Series titles in 1981 and 1988.

    He was named the NL Manager of the Year twice (1983 and 1988), and the Dodgers retired his No. 2 jersey in 1997.

    Although he opted for retirement after the 1996 season, he returned to managing in 2000 to lead the United States national team to a gold medal in the Summer Olympics.

    Lasorda worked in the Dodgers front office after stepping away from the bench. He filled several roles, including general manager, senior vice president and, most recently, special adviser to the chairman, as part of nearly five decades with the organization.

    He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

