NFL Draft 2021: 1st-Round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers have a propensity for producing some of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The success of 2020 first-round pick Justin Jefferson could lead franchises to the LSU depth chart once again to add reinforcements at the position.

As the 2021 NFL draft process heats up, Ja'Marr Chase is receiving most of the buzz out of LSU, even though he opted out of the 2020 college football season.

One of Chase's teammates who played this year could make a similar impact in the NFL and may be the perfect addition to a contending team's wide receiver room.

Terrace Marshall Jr. is one of many players who will have his name talked about more as April draws closer, but for now, he is on the periphery of the draft discussion that is focused on Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, DeVonta Smith, Penei Sewell and Chase.