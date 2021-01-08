NFL Draft 2021: 1st-Round Order and Projections for Underrated ProspectsJanuary 8, 2021
NFL Draft 2021: 1st-Round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects
The LSU Tigers have a propensity for producing some of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
The success of 2020 first-round pick Justin Jefferson could lead franchises to the LSU depth chart once again to add reinforcements at the position.
As the 2021 NFL draft process heats up, Ja'Marr Chase is receiving most of the buzz out of LSU, even though he opted out of the 2020 college football season.
One of Chase's teammates who played this year could make a similar impact in the NFL and may be the perfect addition to a contending team's wide receiver room.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is one of many players who will have his name talked about more as April draws closer, but for now, he is on the periphery of the draft discussion that is focused on Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, DeVonta Smith, Penei Sewell and Chase.
2021 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Miami (from Houston): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Atlanta: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
5. Cincinnati: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
6. Philadelphia: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
7. Detroit: Patrick Surtain II, DB, Alabama
8. Carolina: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
9. Denver: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
10. Dallas: Caleb Farley, DB, Virginia Tech
11. New York Giants: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
12. San Francisco: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
14. Minnesota: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
15. New England: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
16. Arizona: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
17. Las Vegas: Wyatt Davis, OL, Ohio State
18. Miami: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
19. Washington: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
20. Chicago: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
21. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams): Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State
22. Indianapolis: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
23. Cleveland: Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
24. Tennessee: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
25. Tampa Bay: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
26. Baltimore: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma
27. New York Jets (from Seattle): Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
28. Pittsburgh: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
29. New Orleans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
30. Buffalo: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
31. Green Bay: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
32. Kansas City: Derion Kendrick, DB, Clemson
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Marshall was overshadowed by Chase and Jefferson on LSU's title-winning team last season, and he did not receive much attention this season because of the Tigers' struggles.
The wide receiver put up back-to-back 45-catch seasons and recorded a career-best 731 receiving yards during the 2020 campaign.
Marshall also found the end zone on 10 occasions with a revolving cast of quarterbacks playing for LSU. He hauled in 13 scoring throws from Joe Burrow as a sophomore.
Marshall's talent should intrigue a handful of teams at the back end of the first round who will not be in position to land Chase or Smith.
The New York Jets are in position to land one of the two premier wideouts, but they need to focus on landing a quarterback or Sewell at No. 2.
With their second first-round pick, the Jets can focus on surrounding their quarterback with a new offensive weapon.
Marshall could be the perfect addition to a unit that was led by veterans Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman in 2020.
No matter if Sam Darnold is back, or a new quarterback is in place, the Jets need an explosive down-field option, and Marshall could be the perfect fit for that role.
Prediction: Marshall to New York Jets at No. 27
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Zaven Collins should be talked about more as the NFL draft gets closer.
The linebacker starred with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, but he flew under the radar of most college football observers because of where he plays.
Collins recorded 54 total tackles, 36 solo tackles and four sacks in his junior season in the American Athletic Conference.
Collins earned the Chuck Bednarik Award for his efforts at Tulsa, but he is still viewed as a late first-round pick. ESPN.com's Todd McShay predicted Collins would land with the Cleveland Browns at No. 23.
However, Collins could be a perfect fit for the team slated to pick beneath the Browns. The Tennessee Titans should be in the market for defensive help after producing poor totals in the buildup to the postseason.
Tennessee conceded over 400 total yards to four of its last five opponents, and it was gashed for over 100 rushing yards on nine occasions.
If the Titans land Collins, they would have a new run-stopping presence in the middle who would help decrease those concessions in 2021.
In two of the last three years, the Titans selected a defensive player in the first round, and that trend could continue in 2021 with a glaring need to make improvements on that side of the ball.
Prediction: Collins to Tennessee at No. 24
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference