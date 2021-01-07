Mets Trade Rumors: Kris Bryant Move Discussed Before Acquiring Francisco Lindor

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The New York Mets made a blockbuster trade Thursday to acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland, but it wasn't the only notable move the team has considered as of late.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets have had "recent trade talks" with the Chicago Cubs about a potential deal for Kris Bryant.

The team is also still reportedly discussing free-agent contracts for George Springer and Liam Hendriks.

Like Lindor, Bryant has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason as he enters the final year under team control before potentially hitting free agency next year.

The Cubs have already moved on from former core players like Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber, while team president Jed Hoyer failed to rule out trading Bryant in December.

Bryant also has similarities to the Mets' newly acquired shortstop as one of the top players in baseball over the past few years even after a down 2020 season.

The 29-year-old hit .206 with just four home runs in 34 games last year, although he has quite a resume since entering the league in 2015 with one MVP Award, one Rookie of the Year Award and three All-Star selections.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There is also a lot of value in the versatility to play third base, first base or either corner outfield spot as he has throughout the past few years.

It could give New York a lot of options with projected starters Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis possessing similar versatility.

Of course, the latest trade for Lindor could make it difficult for the Mets to pull off another blockbuster. The team would have to add extra money to the payroll, both for the upcoming season and any possible extension money, as well as giving up more prospects from an already light farm system.

New York dealt away two major league players in Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez as well as two minor leaguers that were ranked among the organization's top-10 prospects, per MLB.com.

The squad could be better off waiting a year until Bryant becomes a free agent.