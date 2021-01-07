    Najee Harris Wins 2020 Doak Walker Award over Travis Etienne, Breece Hall

    Mike Chiari
Featured Columnist
January 8, 2021
    Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Alabama's Najee Harris was honored Thursday with the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the best running back in college football.

    Iowa State's Breece Hall and Clemson's Travis Etienne were the other finalists who fell short in their bids to secure the honor.

    Harris marks the third different Crimson Tide player to win the Doak Walker Award, following in the footsteps of Trent Richardson and current Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry.

    While Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith and finalist Mac Jones received much of the credit for the Crimson Tide dominating en route to an undefeated record and No. 1 ranking this season, Harris was spectacular in his own right.

    Harris ranks third in the nation in rushing yards this season with 1,387 and first in rushing touchdowns with 24. Also, his 6.1 yards per carry was tops among the three finalists for the award.

    Additionally, Harris did plenty of damage in the passing game, catching 36 passes for 346 yards and three more touchdowns.

    Despite his big-time production, Harris narrowly missed out on being a finalist for the Heisman, finishing fifth in the voting.

    After such a magical season, Harris may have a chance to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, which would be no small feat for a running back these days.

    Before that, however, Harris will attempt to lead Alabama to its first national title since 2017 when he and the Tide face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.

