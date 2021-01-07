    Trevor Lawrence Signs with MGC Sports Agency Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

    One day after declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence has found professional representation. 

    MGC Sports announced on Thursday that the former Clemson superstar has signed with them:

    MGC represents athletes in football and golf, as well as celebrities in the entertainment industry. Country music singer Darius Rucker became a partner in the organization when it was founded in 2016. 

    In addition to Lawrence, other notable clients of the agency include PGA Tour veteran Steve Stricker, Adam Humphries of the Tennessee Titans and Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders. 

    Lawrence will become the highest-profile client that MGC Sports represents. The 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up is widely regarded as the presumptive No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He just wrapped up a successful three-year run at Clemson in which he went 34-2 as a starter, threw for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and won the College Football Playoff championship as a true freshman in 2018. 

    The Jacksonville Jaguars own the top pick in the draft after going 1-15 this season. 

    The 2021 NFL draft will take place from April 29-May 1. 

