Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans QB Has Told Teammates He Could Request Trade

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly brought up the idea of asking for a trade on the heels of a disappointing 4-12 season.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Watson has "quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade."

The 25-year-old Watson, who is now a four-year NFL veteran, signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans in September 2020, meaning he is under contract through the 2025 season.

While team success eluded the Texans in 2020, Watson was as good as ever individually and continued to establish himself as one of the NFL's premier young quarterbacks.

Watson set career bests across the board, completing 70.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-leading 4,823 yards, as well as 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions. He also got the job done with his legs, rushing for 444 yards and three scores.

Although it was a disappointing season from a team perspective, as the Texans traded Watson's No. 1 target DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Bill O'Brien was fired after an 0-4 start, they won the AFC South in each of the previous two seasons.

With Watson at the helm, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Houston could be right back in the playoff mix next season, especially if it hires the right head coach.

Florio speculated that Watson floating the idea of a trade may have been his way of capturing the attention of the Texans front office and creating a situation in which he will be given input when it comes to choosing a new coach.

While Watson is young and only has one playoff win to his credit, consulting him about the head coaching hire would make sense because of the fact that he's the face of the franchise and will be around for years to come if he plays out his entire contract.

Watson's mere presence could make Houston the most attractive head coaching opening to some candidates, and a good relationship with the star quarterback would go a long way toward building a strong foundation for success.

It is likely that most of the NFL's teams will line up and offer a king's ransom for Watson if they actually entertain trading him at some point, but it is difficult to envision that happening any time soon given how recently he signed a new deal.