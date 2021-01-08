Best and Worst Landing Spots for 2021 NFL Draft's Top Quarterback Prospects

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Quarterback is unquestionably the most important position in today's NFL. The problem is that there aren't enough high-level starters to fill all 32 starting jobs. There are plenty of serviceable signal-callers, to be sure, but truly elite quarterbacks are few and far between, and the teams that don't already have one are constantly looking to address the problem.

That's why quarterbacks are often taken high in the NFL draft even when their bodies of work might not justify an early selection. Franchises are constantly rolling the dice on young signal-callers and are more frequently pulling the plug on them to dip back into the draft pool.

Four quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2020 draft, and we could see even more signal-callers go in Round 1 this year. The question, of course, is where they will land.

Here, we'll examine the top five quarterback prospects for 2021—as ranked by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay—and determine the best and worst landing spots for each. Factors like supporting cast, playing opportunity and scheme fit, where applicable, will be considered.

We'll also be realistic with draft ranges for each player. While being Tom Brady's understudy might be ideal for a quarterback, landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn't realistic for a potential top-five selection.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.