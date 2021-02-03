Brewers' Updated Lineup, Roster After Kolten Wong's 2-Year, $18M Contract

David Dermer/Associated Press

Infielder Kolten Wong is moving on from the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The contract will also reportedly include a team option for the third year.

St. Louis' loss will help out a division rival with the Brewers lineup getting significantly deeper with the new signing.

Brewers Projected Lineup

1. Lorenzo Cain CF

2. Kolten Wong 2B

3. Christian Yelich LF

4. Keston Hiura 1B

5. Avisail Garcia RF

6. Orlando Arcia SS

7. Omar Narvaez C

8. Luis Urias 3B

9. Pitcher

Key Bench Players

Daniel Vogelbach 1B/DH

Mark Mathias OF

Tyrone Taylor OF

Daniel Robertson IF

Tim Lopez OF

Wong reportedly declined a multiyear offer from the Cardinals in November after the team did not pick up a $12.5 million option on his contract, instead buying him out for $1 million.

Team president John Mozeliak said he made the decision based on the organization's depth.

"I told [Wong] that with some of the uncertainties, we're just not in a position to [pick up his option]," Mozeliak said. "We both agreed to keep the door open, and so as we progress in this, it's something that we're not ruling out for a future return."

Spotrac pegged Wong's market value at $10.5 million per season and predicted he would sign a one-year deal. That kind of money put him in line with the likes of DJ LeMahieu's last deal (two years, $24 million) and Chris Taylor's two-year, $13.4 million contract.

Wong had spent his entire eight-year career with St. Louis and won Gold Gloves at second base in both 2019 and 2020. In 53 games last season, the Hawaii native slashed .265/.350/.326 with one home run and 16 RBI. He also drew 20 walks on 30 strikeouts in 208 plate appearances.

Tommy Edman is likely to take over for Wong in the Cardinals' infield.

Now entering his age-30 season, Wong looks to provide the Brewers with depth and veteran experience in the field while providing a solid top-of-the order option for Craig Counsell.

There could be some maneuvering in the lineup to split up the left-handers, but this adds another proven bat to the offense while giving the team more options defensively. Keston Hiura can move to first base while Luis Urias can play third, representing a more reliable infield going forward.