Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: I'll Literally Do Whatever It Takes to Beat Browns

Justin Berl/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday he wouldn't object if the coaching staff decides to utilize fellow signal-caller Joshua Dobbs for some snaps during Sunday night's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm all for it," Roethlisberger told reporters. "I'll literally do whatever it takes to win this football game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.