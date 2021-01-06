Jason Kelce Talks Eagles' Sideline Reaction to Jalen Hurts' Benching in IG Post

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Jason Kelce downplayed any friction on the Philadelphia Eagles sidelines as head coach Doug Pederson announced he was bringing in Nate Sudfeld at quarterback to replace Jalen Hurts.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the veteran center said he double-checked with Pederson to make sure the rest of the starters would continue to play and gathered his fellow linemen for some last-minute preparations with Sudfeld.

"At no point was anything from me or anyone else confrontational," the three-time All-Pro said. "We all knew leading into the game that Sudfeld was told to be ready to play, and that Doug wanted to see what he could do in a game situation."

Kelce went on to say the Eagles players "have complete confidence in Nate as a player."

Pederson received significant criticism almost immediately after he brought Sudfeld on against the Washington Football Team. Many thought it was the equivalent of throwing in the towel in a game despite Philadelphia only trailing 17-14.

The New York Giants needed Washington to lose to Philadelphia in order to win the NFC East. Giants head coach Joe Judge joined the chorus of voices against Pederson.

The Eagles coach told reporters immediately after the game he was "coaching to win" with the quarterback switch and that he thought Sudfeld earned the opportunity to play due to his tenure with the team.

All of the outside noise ultimately isn't of significant concern to Pederson. The internal reaction to his move, on the other hand, is very important.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who did not play because of an injury, said bluntly on SportsRadio 94WIP that "nobody liked the decision." The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported "many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged." McLane also described Hurts as "distraught."

Kelce was pretty diplomatic, but he may not speak for the entire team, especially in light of Sanders' comments.