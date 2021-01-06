Chan Gailey Resigns as Dolphins OC After 1 Season with Team

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced the resignation of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey on Wednesday after Gailey spent one season with the organization.

"I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year," Flores said. "He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best."

Gailey, who retired in 2017 after a two-year stint with the New York Jets, returned to coaching last January on the Dolphins' staff. He'd previously worked with Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during three years together with the Buffalo Bills (2010 to '12).

Fitzpatrick enjoyed success following the reunion with Gailey. He ranked fifth in ESPN's Total QBR (77.3) across nine appearances (seven starts) during the 2020 season.

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, wasn't nearly as effective in Gailey's system, rating 26th in Total QBR (52.9) in 10 games (nine starts).

With Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tagovailoa drew the start in the Dolphins' Week 17 game against the Bills. He struggled with one touchdown and three interceptions in the 56-26 loss, and Miami was eliminated from playoff contention despite a 10-6 record.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The departure of Gailey signals the Dolphins' desire to find a play-caller who better suits the skill set of the 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Although there's been some early speculation Miami could select another quarterback with the No. 3 choice in the 2021 draft, which it acquired from the Houston Texans, that would come as a surprise just a year after it invested a top-five selection in the Alabama product.

The roster features several other needs, led by an offensive line that ranked 24th in Football Outsiders' adjusted line yards and 20th in adjusted sack rate.

Tagovailoa, who recorded 87 passing touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in 32 games for the Crimson Tide, entered his rookie season less than a year removed from a major hip injury that required surgery.

Miami should try to upgrade the offense around him and bet on a healthy offseason to help him get back to full strength from a conditioning standpoint. He should be more prepared to read and attack NFL defenses in Year 2 as well.

In addition, a new offensive coordinator could help him find his stride at the professional level.