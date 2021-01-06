Report: Pistons Rookie Killian Hayes Diagnosed with Labral Tear in Hip Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes' hip injury has reportedly been diagnosed as a labral tear, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Monday's 125-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayes was chasing down a layup attempt by Jrue Holiday when he fell to the ground. The 19-year-old writhed in pain for a short period before walking to the locker room.

It's unclear at this point how much time Hayes will have to miss.

Originally born in Florida, Hayes made his professional basketball debut in October 2017 at the age of 16 in France. He played two seasons with the Cholet senior team in LNB Pro A before moving to Germany.

In August 2019, Hayes joined ratiopharm Ulm in Basketball Bundesliga. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 assists per game in 33 games last season.

The Pistons selected Hayes with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Head coach Dwane Casey has used him as the team's starting point guard through the first seven games this season.

Hayes' adjustment period in the NBA has been rough thus far. The rookie is averaging 4.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 turnovers per game. He's shooting 28.3 percent from the field and is 5-of-20 from three-point range.

Detroit has lost six of its first seven games to start the 2020-21 season.